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Rise of AI shopping pushes merchants to protect loyalty, Adyen says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Rise of AI shopping pushes merchants to protect loyalty, Adyen says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 13, 2026

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AI Shopping Push Drives Merchants to Protect Loyalty, Says Adyen

AI Chatbots and the Evolving Landscape of Merchant-Customer Relationships

By Leo Marchandon and Gianluca Lo Nostro

Aug 13 (Reuters) - The increasing prevalence of AI chatbots handling consumer shopping is pushing merchants to uphold more direct customer relationships over fears of losing their loyalty and repeated purchases, payments firm Adyen said on Thursday.

The Shift from Traditional Shopping to AI-Driven Experiences

Traditionally, consumers have browsed, logged in and paid directly through online channels. AI-driven shopping assistants could take over that sequence — recommending products, choosing merchants and initiating payments on their own — eroding the direct relationships retailers rely on.

Merchant Concerns Over Customer Loyalty

Adyen co-CEO Pieter van der Does told Reuters that a merchant he spoke with this week generated 70% of its volume through direct channels and wanted to retain that share as shoppers increasingly begin their searches through chatbots.

"Loyalty becomes way more important," van der Does said.

Adyen’s Strategic Moves to Support Merchants

Adyen, which processes payments for high-end retailers such as Hermès and Hugo Boss, has introduced a platform designed for enterprise merchants and AI-agent payments, and recently bought loyalty software firm Talon.One and billing provider Orb to strengthen its retention-focused services. 

Adapting to AI-Driven Payment Models

These moves reflect the expectations that merchants will require robust tools to sustain customer retention and adapt to AI software companies charging usage-based fees rather than fixed subscriptions.

Partnerships and Customer Retention Strategies

"AI is really impacting our merchants," van der Does said.

"We are their partner, not just for the payments, (but) also for loyalty to make sure that they link their consumers to themselves and that they don't suddenly get disintermediated, that their demand suddenly comes only through LLMs." 

Industry Response and Infrastructure Investments

JPMorgan analysts said Adyen's signing of OpenAI as a customer was an unexpected positive in the company's half-year update, as it showed the Dutch payments processor gaining ground among AI companies.

Scaling Infrastructure for AI Payments

AI is also affecting the infrastructure behind payments. Adyen is pulling forward spending on computing and storage capacity from next year, citing higher prices and supply constraints. Roughly two-thirds of the company's capital expenditures go to private cloud systems running its core services, according to van der Does.

(Reporting by Leo Marchandon and Gianluca Lo Nostro in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Merchants fear AI chatbots may erode direct customer relationships and repeat purchases, driving a renewed focus on loyalty.
  • Adyen has accelerated its strategy by completing acquisitions of Talon.One (loyalty/incentives, €750 M) and Orb (enterprise billing, ~$335 M) to support retention tools and usage‑based billing.
  • AI’s impact extends beyond commerce to infrastructure: Adyen is accelerating capex on private cloud systems to meet higher demand and costs, reflecting the operational shifts in AI‑powered shopping.

Frequently Asked Questions

How is AI shopping affecting merchant-customer relationships?
AI chatbots can recommend products and initiate payments directly, reducing the direct interactions merchants have with customers and potentially weakening loyalty.
What steps is Adyen taking to address AI-driven shopping trends?
Adyen is investing in customer retention tools, including the acquisition of loyalty software firm Talon.One and billing provider Orb, to help merchants maintain direct relationships.
Why are merchants concerned about AI shopping assistants?
Merchants fear losing direct customer connections and repeated purchases as AI-driven assistants could determine which sites customers use, shifting demand away from individual retailers.
How is Adyen adjusting its infrastructure for AI?
Adyen is increasing its investment in computing and storage capacity, with much of its capital expenditure going to private cloud systems, to support growing AI-related needs.
What significance does Adyen's partnership with OpenAI have?
Adyen signing OpenAI as a customer is seen as a positive move, demonstrating its traction among AI companies and expanding its influence in the payments sector.

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