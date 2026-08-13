Entain Beats Profit Forecasts Thanks to World Cup and Cost Cuts
Entain's Financial Performance in the First Half of the Year
Cost-Cutting Measures Drive Profitability
Aug 13 (Reuters) - Ladbrokes owner Entain beat first-half core profit expectations on Thursday, as group-wide cost cuts and a surge in player engagement during the FIFA World Cup helped it absorb the impact of higher UK gambling taxes.
Impact of the FIFA World Cup on Player Engagement
Absorbing Higher UK Gambling Taxes
(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)