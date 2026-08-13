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Ladbrokes owner Entain beats profit expectations on World Cup boost - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ladbrokes owner Entain beats profit expectations on World Cup boost

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 13, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 13, 2026

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Entain Beats Profit Forecasts Thanks to World Cup and Cost Cuts

Entain's Financial Performance in the First Half of the Year

Cost-Cutting Measures Drive Profitability

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Ladbrokes owner Entain beat first-half core profit expectations on Thursday, as group-wide cost cuts and a surge in player engagement during the FIFA World Cup helped it absorb the impact of higher UK gambling taxes.

Impact of the FIFA World Cup on Player Engagement

Absorbing Higher UK Gambling Taxes

(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

Key Takeaways

  • Entain outperformed first‑half core profit forecasts, driven by cost reductions and increased World Cup‑related player engagement (tradingview.com).
  • Group is implementing significant cost‑cutting measures, including around 500 job cuts, to absorb over half of the estimated £200 million annual UK tax increase (live.euronext.com).
  • The World Cup spurred notable surges in betting activity, boosting online volumes and player value amid a challenging tax environment (uk.finance.yahoo.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Entain perform in the first half of the year?
Entain exceeded its first-half core profit expectations due to increased player engagement and cost cuts.
What helped Entain absorb higher UK gambling taxes?
Group-wide cost reductions and higher player engagement during the FIFA World Cup helped Entain manage increased UK gambling taxes.
What event contributed to the rise in Entain’s profits?
The FIFA World Cup led to a surge in player engagement, contributing to Entain's profit boost.
Who owns Ladbrokes?
Entain is the owner of Ladbrokes.
Who reported and edited the article?
The report was written by Yamini Kalia and edited by Mrigank Dhaniwala.

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