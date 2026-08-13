RWE Nears Two Major Data Centre Deals as German Sites Advance

RWE's Expansion into Data Centre Operations

FRANKFURT, Aug 13 (Reuters) - RWE is close to striking two deals with data centre operators for two of its location it has made available for such projects, the company said on Thursday alongside final first-half results.

RWE's Site Portfolio and Infrastructure Advantages

"We own 30 sites with good electricity infrastructure. That is a real asset. They are suitable not only for new gas-fired power plants or batteries, but also for data centres," Markus Krebber told journalists.

Potential for Data Centre Development

"For data centres alone, we see potential at 10 sites and are developing projects there at high speed," he said.

Progress on Current Negotiations

Two sites were nearing agreement, RWE said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Friederike Heine)