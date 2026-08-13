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Germany's RWE flags two data centre deals in near-term - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Germany's RWE flags two data centre deals in near-term

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 13, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 13, 2026

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RWE Nears Two Major Data Centre Deals as German Sites Advance

RWE's Expansion into Data Centre Operations

FRANKFURT, Aug 13 (Reuters) - RWE is close to striking two deals with data centre operators for two of its location it has made available for such projects, the company said on Thursday alongside final first-half results.

RWE's Site Portfolio and Infrastructure Advantages

"We own 30 sites with good electricity infrastructure. That is a real asset. They are suitable not only for new gas-fired power plants or batteries, but also for data centres," Markus Krebber told journalists.

Potential for Data Centre Development

"For data centres alone, we see potential at 10 sites and are developing projects there at high speed," he said.

Progress on Current Negotiations

Two sites were nearing agreement, RWE said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Friederike Heine)

Key Takeaways

  • RWE owns 30 industrial locations with strong grid infrastructure suited for data centres and other energy uses such as gas or batteries, and is fast-tracking development at about ten of them, with two deals nearly closed (as of Aug 13, 2026)
  • This move aligns with RWE’s broader “energised Land” strategy, which facilitates rapid data centre deployment via pre‑developed, grid‑connected sites and integrated energy solutions like PPAs, backup, and energy management
  • Germany’s rising electricity demand—driven in large part by AI and data centre expansion—is intensifying grid pressures; forecasts suggest data centres could account for up to 10 % of national power demand by 2030, underscoring the strategic value of RWE’s approach

Frequently Asked Questions

How many sites does RWE own with suitable electricity infrastructure?
RWE owns 30 sites with good electricity infrastructure suitable for various projects.
How many of RWE's sites are being developed specifically for data centres?
RWE sees potential for data centres at 10 sites and is developing projects there at high speed.
What is the status of RWE's data centre deals?
RWE is nearing agreement on deals for two of its sites with data centre operators.
What other uses are RWE's sites suitable for?
In addition to data centres, RWE's sites are suitable for new gas-fired power plants and batteries.

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