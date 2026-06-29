GBAF Logo
Stocks adrift, oil up as US-Iran halt renewed attacks - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Stocks adrift, oil up as US-Iran halt renewed attacks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 29, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 29, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Oil US-Iran Relations Economy

Stocks perk up and oil cools as US and Iran halt hostilities

By Ankur Banerjee and Harry Robertson

Market Reactions to US-Iran De-escalation

SINGAPORE/LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - European stocks and U.S. futures ticked higher on Monday after the U.S. and Iran agreed to halt recent hostilities and renew talks, helping oil prices fall after spiking earlier on Monday in the wake of renewed attacks between the two sides.

A return to diplomacy would follow several days of tit-for-tat strikes since an Iranian projectile hit a cargo vessel in the Strait of Hormuz last week, with both sides accusing each other of breaking an interim ceasefire.

Stock and Oil Market Movements

Europe's STOXX 600 index rose 0.1% in morning trading while futures for the U.S. S&P 500 climbed 0.7%.

Oil initially climbed on Monday after the U.S. and Iran traded strikes over the weekend, but then cooled to trade at around its lowest since the conflict began.

Brent crude was last little changed at $72.20 a barrel, down 22% for the month.

Expert Insights on Oil Prices

"The market can take some relief in the lower oil prices and its impact on the global economy," said Mohit Kumar, chief European economist at Jefferies.

"Lower oil prices should lead to a diversification trade and growth-sensitive sectors which have suffered in the last few months should outperform."

Asian Market Performance

Asian markets pared earlier losses, with South Korea's KOSPI down 0.2% and Japan's Nikkei up 0.15%.

Rate Hike Wagers

Easing oil prices should help reduce some price pressures but measures of inflation have nonetheless jumped in the U.S. and elsewhere, putting pressure on the Federal Reserve to hike rates.

Rising odds of a rate hike have lifted the dollar. The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against peers, was at 101.25, just below the one-year high it touched last week. [FRX/]

The Japanese yen fell slightly to 161.80 per U.S. dollar as fears of another bout of intervention from Tokyo kept the fragile currency from breaking through its lowest in 40 years.

Investors are pricing in at least one Fed hike this year, a sharp reversal from expectations of two rate cuts before the conflict began.

BofA strategists anticipate three hikes, a more hawkish view that in part reflects strong U.S. jobs growth.

The rising dollar has weighed on gold, which was down 0.6% at $4,061 per ounce. The yellow metal is set for a 13% decline in the second quarter, its biggest quarterly drop since 2013. [GOL/]

Tech Worries Linger

Investors have also been battling concerns that valuations for AI-related firms have become stretched following years of gains.

Nasdaq and AI-Related Stocks

Futures for the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 1% on Monday, putting the U.S. index on track for a rebound after it slumped more than 4% last week.

Risks in AI Investment

The Bank for International ‌Settlements has cautioned over the durability of the current AI investment surge, noting supply bottlenecks and intense competition could spur the kind of overinvestment seen in previous boom-and-bust cycles.

Defensive Strategies in Equity Markets

Jose Torres, senior economist at Interactive Brokers, said the rising costs tied to modern infrastructure have firms scrambling for cash on their balance sheets and adding to risks if those investments fail to deliver.

"For this reason, traders have gravitated toward the defensive and cyclically oriented areas of the equity space in recent weeks," Torres said.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Singapore and Harry Robertson in London; Editing by Jacqueline Wong, Shri Navaratnam, Aidan Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Renewed US‑Iran ceasefire underpins oil prices despite equity caution – Brent near $72.5, WTI ~$70 (marketscreener.com)
  • Stocks lacked direction: S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures up ~0.4%, Asia‑Pacific shares down ~0.4%, with Korea’s KOSPI and Japan’s Nikkei weakening (apnews.com)
  • Dollar near one‑year highs on rising rate‑hike bets keeps yen weak (~¥161–162) and weighs on gold (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the US-Iran ceasefire affect Asian stock markets?
Asian stocks remained volatile, with some indexes falling and others rising slightly due to uncertainty following the US-Iran ceasefire.
What happened to oil prices after the agreement?
Oil prices climbed as uncertainty persisted despite the US-Iran ceasefire, with Brent crude and WTI crude both increasing.
How are AI-related tech stocks performing amid market uncertainty?
Investor concerns over high valuations and capital expenditure in AI-related tech stocks have contributed to market weakness, with some tactical rotation to smaller segments.
What impact did the US-Iran ceasefire have on currency markets?
The dollar index remained near a one-year high, while the Japanese yen stayed weak due to intervention fears.
How are inflation and Federal Reserve policy influencing markets?
Elevated oil prices sustain inflation concerns, keeping pressure on the Federal Reserve to raise rates, which supports a stronger US dollar.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Strategy's valuation falls below bitcoin holdings as crypto sentiment sours

Strategy's valuation falls below bitcoin holdings as crypto sentiment sours

Image for Europe rethinks how it fights war as Russian threat looms

Europe rethinks how it fights war as Russian threat looms

Image for European Investment Bank commits €3 billion to Airbus

European Investment Bank commits €3 billion to Airbus

Image for Roche launches Axelios gene sequencer in a bid to loosen Illumina's grip

Roche launches Axelios gene sequencer in a bid to loosen Illumina's grip

Image for Banks get creative and look further afield as AI-fueled debt soars

Banks get creative and look further afield as AI-fueled debt soars

Image for On Greek island of Santorini, winemakers try to adapt to heat and drought

On Greek island of Santorini, winemakers try to adapt to heat and drought

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for London stocks dip ahead of Burnham speech
London stocks dip ahead of Burnham speech
Image for Analysis-Saks, exiting bankruptcy, bets on high-end luxury to revive sales
Analysis-Saks, exiting bankruptcy, bets on high-end luxury to revive sales
Image for UK mortgage approvals fall by most since December 2023, Bank of England data shows
UK mortgage approvals fall by most since December 2023, Bank of England data shows
Image for Bank of England's Pill adds voice to those concerned about 'scenario' forecasts
Bank of England's Pill adds voice to those concerned about 'scenario' forecasts
Image for French biotech company Ipsen to buy Kartos Therapeutics for $450 million
French biotech company Ipsen to buy Kartos Therapeutics for $450 million
Image for Euro zone corporate lending growth at 3-year high, ECB says
Euro zone corporate lending growth at 3-year high, ECB says
Image for Gerresheimer cuts 2026 outlook on execution challenges, economic environment
Gerresheimer cuts 2026 outlook on execution challenges, economic environment
Image for Pound steady ahead of Burnham speech on economic plan
Pound steady ahead of Burnham speech on economic plan
Image for British American Tobacco cuts 5,500 jobs globally
British American Tobacco cuts 5,500 jobs globally
Image for UK's Bridgepoint to buy Kayne Anderson Real Estate in $1.39 billion deal
UK's Bridgepoint to buy Kayne Anderson Real Estate in $1.39 billion deal
Image for Europe could be a 'compelling story' J.P. Morgan says, lifts equity index targets
Europe could be a 'compelling story' J.P. Morgan says, lifts equity index targets
Image for Canada backs Greenland mine producing metal crucial to defence industries
Canada backs Greenland mine producing metal crucial to defence industries
View All Finance Posts