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Dollar poised for best month in nearly a year; eyes on jobs data, Gulf tension - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Dollar poised for best month in nearly a year; eyes on jobs data, Gulf tension

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 29, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: June 29, 2026

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Dollar set for best month in nearly a year as bulls grow confident 

Dollar Strengthens Amid Economic Optimism and Geopolitical Tensions

By Amanda Cooper

Dollar Performance and Market Drivers

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - The dollar was headed for its biggest monthly gain in nearly a year on Monday, supported by the growing chances of rate rises and optimism about the U.S. economy, as investors watched developments in the Gulf ahead of a key jobs report later this week.

Geopolitical Developments Impacting Markets

The U.S. and Iran traded fresh attacks over the weekend before they agreed to stop and meet in Qatar on Tuesday, leaving investors nervous about the declared ceasefire and nudging oil prices higher.  

Currency Movements and Dollar Index

The euro edged up 0.2% to $1.1399 after reaching a 13-month low against the dollar last week; it was on track for a 2.4% monthly decline.

The dollar index, which tracks the performance of the U.S. currency against six others, was steady at 101.34, near last week's 13-month high. The dollar itself has risen against every major currency this month, performing the strongest against Scandinavian and Antipodean currencies, which have lost between 4.7% and 7%. 

Inflation, Fed Policy, and Equity Markets

Rising inflationary pressures, together with a surprisingly hawkish debut from Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh, have upended market expectations for rate cuts this year, while the artificial intelligence-driven boom in U.S. equity markets has been attracting capital at breakneck speed. 

Monthly Gains and Analyst Insights

As such, the dollar is heading for a 2.5% gain for June, its biggest monthly rise since July 2025. 

"That is quite significant because since April of last year, there's been so much discussion about the structural decline in the value of the dollar," Rabobank chief FX strategist Jane Foley said. "But I think, even if you vehemently believe that, you've got to admit that there is space for a cyclical uptrend."

"This is exactly what we have. Some of this can be attributed to the fact that the expectations around Fed interest rate hikes were later (in being priced in) than, say, for the Bank of England and European Central Bank, which hit right at the beginning of the war. But also, if we look at the stock market, what we have - particularly since the start of the war - is this asset allocation very much in favour of the U.S." 

Investor Positioning

Weekly data from the U.S. market regulator showed investors held their largest bullish position in the dollar relative to other major currencies since 2019, worth some $36.4 billion, according to LSEG data.

Key Events and Outlook

ECB Forum and U.S. Jobs Data in Focus

ECB FORUM, U.S. JOBS DATA IN FOCUS

Later this week, the monthly U.S. employment report could give investors a greater sense of how accurately markets are pricing the chances of Fed rate hikes this year. Right now, money markets show traders fully expect one rate hike this year, with a roughly 50% chance of a second.

Other Major Currencies

Elsewhere, the pound held steady around $1.321, just above last week's seven-month lows, ahead of a key speech later in the day from Labour politician Andy Burnham, the top candidate to replace Keir Starmer as prime minister.

The Japanese yen was at 161.83, unchanged on the day and around its lowest point in 40 years, while the Swiss franc strengthened modestly for a third day to 0.8092, not far off last week's 11-month lows.

ECB Forum Highlights

The ECB's annual forum starts on Monday, opened by President Christine Lagarde, followed by a key policy panel on Wednesday that features Warsh, whose comments will come under close scrutiny from investors seeking more insight into the new Fed chief's thinking on the outlook for rates.

(Additional reporting by Jiaxing Li in Hong Kong; Editing by Sonali Paul, Jamie Freed and Thomas Derpinghaus)

Key Takeaways

  • June marks the dollar’s biggest monthly gain—about 2.5%—since July last year (ca.investing.com)
  • Middle East tensions and elevated oil prices continue to fuel safe‑haven demand for the dollar (livemint.com)
  • Investors await U.S. non‑farm payrolls and unemployment figures this week, which could further shape Fed rate expectations (kitco.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the US dollar gaining this month?
The US dollar is gaining due to Gulf geopolitical tensions, rising oil prices, and anticipation of key US jobs data affecting Federal Reserve policy.
How have recent Gulf tensions impacted the dollar?
Gulf tensions have driven safe-haven demand for the US dollar, supporting its rise as investors seek shelter amid instability.
What is the significance of upcoming US jobs data?
Upcoming US non-farm payroll and unemployment data could impact the Federal Reserve's rate path and influence further dollar movements.
How are other currencies performing against the US dollar?
The euro, sterling, Australian and New Zealand dollars have all declined against the US dollar, while the yen remains near a 40-year low.
What central bank events are investors watching this week?
Investors are watching the ECB annual forum and a key policy panel featuring Fed Chair Warsh for updates on global monetary policies.

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