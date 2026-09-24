One Dead and Four Injured in Knife Attack at Abbey in Southern Poland

Details Emerge About the Attack in Southern Poland

Incident Overview

WARSAW, Sept 24 (Reuters) - A knife attack on the grounds of a Benedictine abbey in southern Poland left one person dead and at least four injured, local media reported on Thursday.

Suspect and Motive

Detainment of the Suspect

A 31-year-old Ukrainian citizen was detained after the attack at the Benedictine Abbey in Jaroslaw, police said in a statement. The motives behind the attack were not immediately clear.

Location of the Attack

The attack happened at a Benedictine Sisters monastery on the grounds of the abbey, local media said.

Victims and Witness Accounts

Victims Identified

"We are aware that Father Stanisław has passed away and Father Marek is in serious condition; there are other casualties, but we do not have further details," Sister Barbara Dendor told state broadcaster TVP Info.

Eyewitness Testimonies

"When I arrived, there was total panic; young people who had come out of the center witnessed it — they were saying, 'Some madman, some madman!'" she said.

Ongoing Investigation

Police Response

Police said they were on the scene investigating the incident.

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by Alan Charlish, Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Aidan Lewis)