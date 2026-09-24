One Dead and Four Injured in Knife Attack at Abbey in Southern Poland
Details Emerge About the Attack in Southern Poland
Incident Overview
WARSAW, Sept 24 (Reuters) - A knife attack on the grounds of a Benedictine abbey in southern Poland left one person dead and at least four injured, local media reported on Thursday.
Suspect and Motive
Detainment of the Suspect
A 31-year-old Ukrainian citizen was detained after the attack at the Benedictine Abbey in Jaroslaw, police said in a statement. The motives behind the attack were not immediately clear.
Location of the Attack
The attack happened at a Benedictine Sisters monastery on the grounds of the abbey, local media said.
Victims and Witness Accounts
Victims Identified
"We are aware that Father Stanisław has passed away and Father Marek is in serious condition; there are other casualties, but we do not have further details," Sister Barbara Dendor told state broadcaster TVP Info.
Eyewitness Testimonies
"When I arrived, there was total panic; young people who had come out of the center witnessed it — they were saying, 'Some madman, some madman!'" she said.
Ongoing Investigation
Police Response
Police said they were on the scene investigating the incident.
Reporting and Editing Credits
(Reporting by Alan Charlish, Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Aidan Lewis)