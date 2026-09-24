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Finance

One dead, four injured in Polish abbey knife attack, local media report

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

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One Dead and Four Injured in Knife Attack at Abbey in Southern Poland

Details Emerge About the Attack in Southern Poland

Incident Overview

WARSAW, Sept 24 (Reuters) - A knife attack on the grounds of a Benedictine abbey in southern Poland left one person dead and at least four injured, local media reported on Thursday.

Suspect and Motive

Detainment of the Suspect

A 31-year-old Ukrainian citizen was detained after the attack at the Benedictine Abbey in Jaroslaw, police said in a statement. The motives behind the attack were not immediately clear.

Location of the Attack

The attack happened at a Benedictine Sisters monastery on the grounds of the abbey, local media said.

Victims and Witness Accounts

Victims Identified

"We are aware that Father Stanisław has passed away and Father Marek is in serious condition; there are other casualties, but we do not have further details," Sister Barbara Dendor told state broadcaster TVP Info.

Eyewitness Testimonies

"When I arrived, there was total panic; young people who had come out of the center witnessed it — they were saying, 'Some madman, some madman!'" she said.

Ongoing Investigation

Police Response

Police said they were on the scene investigating the incident.

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by Alan Charlish, Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Aidan Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • The attack occurred on the grounds of a Benedictine abbey in Jarosław, southern Poland, targeting clergy and including both religious and lay victims, one of whom has died while Father Marek remains in serious condition (Sister Barbara Dendor via TVP Info) (reddit.com).
  • Police have detained a 31‑year‑old Ukrainian suspect; authorities are still investigating the motive of the attack at this religious site (reddit.com).
  • Such violent incidents at religious institutions in Poland are rare, but historical precedent exists of monasteries being targets in broader political or military conflicts, such as UPA attacks during World War II, underscoring the symbolic importance of such sites (en.wikipedia.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the knife attack occur?
The knife attack occurred at the Benedictine Abbey in Jaroslaw, in southern Poland.
How many people were injured in the attack?
At least four people were injured during the knife attack at the abbey.
Was anyone detained after the incident?
Yes, a 31-year-old Ukrainian citizen was detained by police after the attack.
Were the motives behind the attack clear?
No, the motives for the knife attack at the Polish abbey were not immediately clear.
Who confirmed the details of the casualties?
Sister Barbara Dendor confirmed the death of Father Stanisław and serious injury of Father Marek.

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