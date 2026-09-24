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Headlines

Poland suspects fire at Starlink station was act of sabotage

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

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Poland Probes Sabotage in Fire at Starlink Station Providing Ukraine Connectivity

Incident Overview and Investigation

WARSAW, Sept 24 (Reuters) - A fire broke out on Wednesday evening at a ground-based Starlink satellite communications station in central Poland providing connectivity for the region, including Ukraine, Deputy Prime Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski said, adding the systems were now operational.

Heightened Security Concerns

Poland has been on heightened alert for acts of sabotage since Russia's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine in 2022. Russia has repeatedly denied any such action. 

Details of the Sabotage

"The fire engulfed the power station and the generator; it is clear that this act of sabotage was deliberately designed to disable the station — effectively cutting off the internet connection... and disrupting internet access for various institutions, including the Ukrainian military," he said.

Operational Status and Hybrid Warfare

"While everything is operational today, we must recognise —as Prime Minister Tusk recently noted — that this is an element of hybrid warfare." 

Suspected Russian Involvement

He added that while it was not established that Russia was responsible for the fire, "many signs suggest this aligns with Russia’s new doctrine of attack".

(Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Key Takeaways

  • The fire occurred on the evening of September 23, 2026, at a Starlink satellite communications ground station in central Poland, temporarily disrupting internet access, notably to institutions including the Ukrainian military.
  • Polish authorities deem the incident a likely act of sabotage consistent with Russia’s hybrid warfare strategy, reflecting an ongoing pattern of low‑level attacks targeting critical infrastructure and Poland’s role as a support hub for Ukraine.
  • While operational status was quickly restored, the event underscores the elevated threat environment and hybrid warfare risks facing Poland, including previous fires, drone incursions, rail sabotage, and disinformation campaigns.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at the Starlink station in Poland?
A fire broke out at a ground-based Starlink satellite station in central Poland, suspected to be an act of sabotage.
Was internet connectivity disrupted by the fire?
Yes, the fire temporarily disrupted internet access for the region, including institutions and the Ukrainian military, but systems are now operational.
Is Russia suspected of being behind the sabotage?
While responsibility was not established, officials indicated signs suggest it aligns with Russia’s new doctrine of attack.
Why is Poland on heightened alert for sabotage?
Poland increased its alert status due to threats of sabotage following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
What did officials say about the implications of the attack?
Officials described the event as part of hybrid warfare, targeting connectivity and critical infrastructure.

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