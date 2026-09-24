Commerzbank and UniCredit Explore HVB Acquisition as Merger Options Advance

Commerzbank Considers Strategic Options with UniCredit

FRANKFURT, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Commerzbank could potentially buy UniCredit's German bank HVB in shares as the German and Italian banks work on a possible merger, Commerzbank's CEO Bettina Orlopp said on Thursday.

Deal Structures Under Consideration

Orlopp, speaking at a financial conference, said such a deal structure was one of several "options on the table" as a way to increase UniCredit's shareholding in Commerzbank.

UniCredit's Pursuit of Commerzbank

UniCredit has been pursuing Commerzbank for more than two years and has amassed a stake of nearly 50% despite resistance from Germany. Now, UniCredit and Commerzbank are talking.

Alternative Merger Scenarios

Orlopp said that the other ways to structure a deal include a simple merger between Commerzbank and UniCredit, or by UniCredit making another offer to remaining Commerzbank shareholders - "most likely with a premium" - to get its shareholding above 90%.

"All three basic options are on the table," she said.

Reporting and Editing

(Reporting by Tom Sims, editing by Thomas Seythal)