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Commerzbank could buy UniCredit's HVB as part of bank tie-up, CEO says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Commerzbank could buy UniCredit's HVB as part of bank tie-up, CEO says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

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Commerzbank and UniCredit Explore HVB Acquisition as Merger Options Advance

Commerzbank Considers Strategic Options with UniCredit

FRANKFURT, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Commerzbank could potentially buy UniCredit's German bank HVB in shares as the German and Italian banks work on a possible merger, Commerzbank's CEO Bettina Orlopp said on Thursday.

Deal Structures Under Consideration

Orlopp, speaking at a financial conference, said such a deal structure was one of several "options on the table" as a way to increase UniCredit's shareholding in Commerzbank.

UniCredit's Pursuit of Commerzbank

UniCredit has been pursuing Commerzbank for more than two years and has amassed a stake of nearly 50% despite resistance from Germany. Now, UniCredit and Commerzbank are talking.

Alternative Merger Scenarios

Orlopp said that the other ways to structure a deal include a simple merger between Commerzbank and UniCredit, or by UniCredit making another offer to remaining Commerzbank shareholders - "most likely with a premium" - to get its shareholding above 90%.

"All three basic options are on the table," she said.

Reporting and Editing

(Reporting by Tom Sims, editing by Thomas Seythal)

Key Takeaways

  • UniCredit has built its stake in Commerzbank to nearly 50% of voting rights through a tender offering accepted by 17.6% of shareholders, though independent investor support was minimal (~2.7 %) (commerzbank.de).
  • Commerzbank remains open to dialogue and pursuing options that align with its Momentum 2030 strategy and stakeholder interests (commerzbank.de).
  • Political and regulatory scrutiny remains high—Germany, holding about 12% of Commerzbank, opposes the deal amid broader cross-border consolidation concerns (axios.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What options are being considered for the Commerzbank and UniCredit merger?
Options include Commerzbank buying UniCredit's HVB in shares, a simple merger, or UniCredit increasing its Commerzbank stake above 90%.
How much of Commerzbank does UniCredit currently own?
UniCredit has amassed a stake of nearly 50% in Commerzbank.
Why is Commerzbank considering buying HVB from UniCredit?
Acquiring HVB from UniCredit is one way to structure a potential merger and possibly increase UniCredit's shareholding in Commerzbank.
What are the potential benefits for UniCredit in this deal?
UniCredit could increase its control in Commerzbank and benefit from potential synergies of a merged entity.
Who spoke about the merger options at the financial conference?
Commerzbank CEO Bettina Orlopp discussed the merger options.

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