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StanChart lifts full-year targets after quarterly profit jump trounces forecasts - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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StanChart lifts full-year targets after quarterly profit jump trounces forecasts

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

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Standard Chartered Boosts Full-Year Targets As Quarterly Profit Surges 27%

Strong Performance Drives Upgraded Financial Targets

By Selena Li and Lawrence White

Quarterly Profit Growth

HONG KONG/LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered (StanChart) said on Wednesday that third-quarter pretax profit jumped 27%, as strong client activity amid volatile markets increased revenue for its wealth and global markets divisions.

Upgraded Full-Year Targets

It lifted its full-year income growth target for 2026 to above 7% from its earlier estimate of in the middle of a 5-7% range. And it also boosted its return on tangible equity target, a key performance gauge, to above 14% from an earlier forecast of exceeding 12%.

Regional Revenue Breakdown

StanChart, which earns most of its revenue in Asia and Africa, said pretax profit for the July-September quarter reached $2.25 billion.

That compares with $1.77 billion in the same period a year earlier and the $1.99 billion average of 16 analyst estimates compiled by the bank.

Wealth Division Performance

Its wealth division delivered a third consecutive record quarter, with income up 26%, supported by broad-based momentum across products and geographies, the bank said.

(Reporting by Selena Li in Hong Kong and Lawrence White in London; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Key Takeaways

  • Q3 2026 pretax profit increased 27% year‑on‑year to $2.25 billion, surpassing the $1.99 billion analyst consensus (sc.com).
  • Wealth division delivered its third consecutive record quarter, with income up 26% amid broad geographic and product momentum (static2.finnhub.io).
  • Full‑year guidance upgraded: income growth target raised to above 7% (from mid‑5‑7%) and ROTE target lifted to above 14% (from above 12%) (fsm.global).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Standard Chartered's Q3 pretax profit increase?
Standard Chartered's Q3 pretax profit rose 27% to $2.25 billion from $1.77 billion a year earlier.
What are the updated full-year targets for Standard Chartered?
The bank raised its 2026 income growth target to above 7% and its return on tangible equity target to above 14%.
Which divisions contributed most to Standard Chartered's revenue growth?
Strong client activity in the wealth and global markets divisions drove higher revenue.
Where does Standard Chartered earn most of its revenue?
Standard Chartered earns most of its revenue in Asia and Africa.
How did analysts' profit estimates compare to StanChart's results?
StanChart's $2.25 billion pretax profit exceeded analyst estimates averaging $1.99 billion.

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