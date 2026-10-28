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Exclusive-Rio Tinto proposes 56% pay jump for CEO as mining sector fights for talent - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Exclusive-Rio Tinto proposes 56% pay jump for CEO as mining sector fights for talent

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

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Rio Tinto Plans Major 56% CEO Pay Increase to Compete Globally

Rio Tinto's CEO Compensation Overhaul and Global Pay Trends

By Melanie Burton and Clara Denina

MELBOURNE/LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto's board has proposed increasing its CEO Simon Trott's target remuneration package by 56% to £9.8 million ($13.06 million), according to four people familiar with the matter and documents reviewed by Reuters.  

Surging pay at defence, aerospace and energy transition firms has left mining companies including Rio Tinto — the world's second-biggest listed miner — scrambling to compete for top talent.

Peer Benchmarking and Executive Compensation Strategy

Rio Tinto's board has expanded its peer benchmarking group — the list of companies it compares itself to when calculating executive compensation ranges — an investor presentation seen by Reuters showed. Among other companies, it added US energy majors Chevron and ExxonMobil as well as GE Aerospace. 

Investor Consultation and Remuneration Policy Update

Responding to Reuters questions about the changes, Ben Wyatt, who chairs Rio Tinto's remuneration committee, said the miner was consulting investors ahead of a policy update. He said Trott's fixed pay would remain unchanged but incentives tied to multiyear business outcomes and shareholder returns would be adjusted. 

"This is designed to drive business performance in the interests of shareholders, support the delivery of Rio Tinto's long-term strategy, and attract and retain strong leadership in a competitive global market," he said in a statement.

Appointed in July 2025, Trott delivered a 43% jump in first-half underlying earnings this year while pursuing restructuring and asset sales.

Investor Concerns and Compensation Structure

Concerns Over CEO Pay Inflation

SOME INVESTORS CONCERNED ABOUT CEO PAY INFLATION, BAD OPTICS

Reflecting a compensation overhaul weighted to performance, Trott's maximum remuneration is proposed to grow 63% to £18.3 million, the briefing documents showed.

Short-term incentives would rise to a maximum of 300% of base salary from 200%, while long-term targets would jump to 900% from 500%.

Trott's new package would apply to the next three years of his compensation. To come into effect, the expanded framework will require shareholder approval at next year's annual meeting.   

Some Rio Tinto investors, however, told Reuters they were concerned the compensation proposal could fuel salary inflation among top Australian mining executives and, amid a cost-of-living crisis, reflect poorly on the company.

Global CEO Pay Trends and Competitive Pressures

Rising Executive Pay Across Industries

GLOBAL RUSH TO SECURE TOP LEADERS DRIVES UP CEO PAY

A Deloitte report in April showed that median CEO pay at FTSE 100 companies increased 18% year-on-year to £5.89 million in 2025. 

Executive pay in Britain's aerospace, engineering and manufacturing sectors in particular has surged in the past two years. 

And as competition for top leaders heats up — both across sectors and within a mining industry pivoting toward energy transition metals — mining executives are already moving or being approached. 

Industry Moves and Leadership Changes

Rag Udd is leaving BHP to become CEO of Albemarle, while French miner Eramet approached Rio Tinto's Jerome Pecresse for its CEO position within the past year, according to one person close to the matter.

Both Albemarle and Eramet are developing lithium projects for electric vehicle batteries.

Pecresse, who Rio Tinto recruited from General Electric, did not respond to a request for comment. Eramet and Rio Tinto declined to comment.

Bridging the Transatlantic Pay Gap

BRIDGING THE TRANSATLANTIC PAY GAP

Companies outside the United States are also increasing pay to bridge a widening transatlantic divide. Nearly 60% of FTSE 350 companies proposed pay increases during this year's annual general meeting cycle, data from proxy advisory services firm Glass Lewis showed.

Under Rio Tinto's proposed changes, Trott's maximum package would place him just under the median of the 19 companies the miner considers peers. 

US oil major ExxonMobil's CEO Darren Woods, who earned $33 million in 2025, topped that list, the documents showed. Canada's Agnico Eagle Mines and US miner Freeport-McMoRan were the highest-ranked mining companies in the peer group.

If approved, Trott's pay increase would put him among the top tier of Australian CEOs and ahead of rival miner BHP's Brandon Craig, whose remuneration is expected to be around $10 million and is capped at just below $13 million. 

Such pay gaps could put pressure on other companies to follow Rio Tinto's lead, investors and analysts say.

Shareholder Resistance and Industry Reactions

Total median pay for CEOs and CFOs already jumped 14% this year through performance-linked incentives, according to a Bedford Group report on mining industry compensation. 

Yet some shareholder resistance remains. 

Last year, Anglo American withdrew a proposal to guarantee substantial bonuses for senior executives tied to its Teck Resources merger.

But others, including George Cheveley, portfolio manager at Rio Tinto shareholder Ninety One, said higher pay can be a useful tool to boost performance. 

"As long as it is aligned with shareholders, I'm quite happy," Cheveley said in response to a generic question about mining executive pay.

($1 = 0.7505 pounds)

(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris, Ernest Scheyder in London; Editing by Veronica Brown and Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • Proposed target remuneration of £9.8 million marks a 56% increase, with maximum potential pay up 63% to £18.3 million for Simon Trott over the next three years. (home.bedfordgroup.com)
  • Peer benchmarking expanded to include US energy giants such as Chevron, ExxonMobil, and GE Aerospace to remain competitive for leadership talent. (home.bedfordgroup.com)
  • This follows broader trends: median FTSE 100 CEO pay rose to up to £6 million in 2025, while incentives structure is growing faster than base salaries. (stoneexecutive.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Rio Tinto proposing a 56% pay increase for its CEO?
Rio Tinto aims to attract and retain top executive talent amid rising competition from other sectors and mining companies.
How will the new CEO pay package be structured?
The new package raises incentives and maximum remuneration, with a greater emphasis on performance targets and shareholder returns.
What concerns have investors raised about the proposed pay increase?
Some investors worry the pay proposal could fuel salary inflation among mining executives and present poor optics during a cost-of-living crisis.
Does the proposed CEO pay change require shareholder approval?
Yes, the expanded remuneration framework will require approval at next year's annual meeting.
How does Rio Tinto CEO's proposed pay compare with peers?
If approved, the CEO's remuneration will place him just under the median among 19 peer companies, below US oil majors but ahead of top Australian mining CEOs.

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