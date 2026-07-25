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Italy defence minister offers ousted Ukraine counterpart Fedorov adviser role - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy defence minister offers ousted Ukraine counterpart Fedorov adviser role

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 25, 2026

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Finance International Affairs Defence Ukraine Italy

Italy's Defence Minister Invites Ousted Ukraine Minister Fedorov to Advise in Rome

Italian Defence Minister Offers Advisory Role to Mykhailo Fedorov

Background of the Offer

ROME, July 25 (Reuters) - Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto said he has offered Mykhailo Fedorov, recently sacked as Ukraine's defence minister, a role as an adviser in Italy.

Details of Crosetto's Invitation

"I called him the day after his dismissal and said: When do you want to come to Rome and work with me as an adviser?" Crosetto told Italian daily la Repubblica in an interview published on Saturday.

Fedorov's Reaction

Asked how Fedorov had responded, Crosetto said the former minister was "moved" and saw the offer as "a demonstration of esteem and friendship".

Fedorov's Achievements and Reputation

Military Innovation and Battlefield Impact

Crosetto praised Fedorov as a driver of military innovation, saying he was "one of those people who completely rewrote the rules of the game on the battlefield". Fedorov had helped Ukraine first resist Russia's invasion and then regain the initiative by reshaping battlefield practices through new technologies, Crossetto said.

Reforms and Dismissal

Fedorov's Role in Ukraine's Defence Sector

Fedorov, a 35-year-old tech-savvy reformer credited by supporters with boosting Ukraine's drone capabilities and pushing defence-sector reforms, was ousted as defence minister this month, a move that sparked rare wartime protests in Ukraine.

Response to Alternative Roles

He was offered alternative roles by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, but said he would not accept any other government role besides his former job.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • Fedorov, a 35‑year‑old tech‑savvy reformer credited with revolutionizing Ukraine’s battlefield innovation, was dismissed after six months in office, sparking rare wartime protests across the country (defensenews.com).
  • In response to growing unrest, Italy’s Defence Minister Guido Crosetto extended an adviser role to Fedorov, which the latter perceived as a meaningful gesture of respect and solidarity (apnews.com).
  • The dismissal triggered a political crisis, prompting President Zelenskyy to replace the military chief Oleksandr Syrskyi with an ally of Fedorov in an attempt to defuse tensions (aljazeera.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who offered Mykhailo Fedorov a role as adviser?
Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto offered ousted Ukraine defence minister Mykhailo Fedorov an adviser role in Italy.
Why was Mykhailo Fedorov ousted as Ukraine's defence minister?
Mykhailo Fedorov was ousted as Ukraine's defence minister this month, leading to rare wartime protests in Ukraine.
What innovations is Fedorov credited with in Ukraine?
Fedorov is credited with boosting Ukraine's drone capabilities and implementing defence-sector reforms.
How did Fedorov respond to Guido Crosetto's offer?
Fedorov was moved by the offer and saw it as a demonstration of esteem and friendship.
Did Fedorov accept any other government role in Ukraine after his dismissal?
Fedorov stated he would not accept any other government role besides his former position as minister.

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