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Attack on holiday camps kills eight, says governor of Russian-held territory in Ukraine - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Attack on holiday camps kills eight, says governor of Russian-held territory in Ukraine

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 25, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 25, 2026

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headlines Ukraine Conflict Geopolitics

Eight Killed, 14 Wounded in Zaporizhzhia Holiday Camp Attack

Details of the Zaporizhzhia Holiday Camp Attack

Casualties and Accusations

July 25 (Reuters) - Eight people were killed, including two children, in an overnight attack on holiday camps in a Russian-held part of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, the Russian-installed local authorities said on Saturday, accusing Ukraine of deliberately attacking civilians.

Official Responses

Kyiv did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Background on Civilian Targeting

Both Russia and Ukraine deny targeting civilians in the war launched by Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Location and Further Details

Another 14 people were wounded in the attack on the resort area of Kyrylivka, which lies on the coast of the Azov Sea near the town of Melitopol, said Russian-appointed governor regional Yevgeny Balitsky.

Statements from Local Authorities

"The enemy saw and understood who it was targeting," he said on the Telegram messaging app.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Key Takeaways

  • The attack occurred on the night of July 25, 2026, striking the Aleon holiday camp in Kyrylivka, a resort on the Azov Sea coast. Russian-appointed governor Yevgeny Balitsky said Ukrainian drones struck a clearly civilian target. (rg.ru)
  • Kyrylivka, occupied since early in the Russian full-scale invasion, remains a previously popular Azov Sea resort, now heavily militarized and subject to repeated attacks. (themoscowtimes.com)
  • The incident adds to a pattern of civilian casualties in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, including recent drone and missile strikes on non-military infrastructure, drawing condemnation from rights monitors and highlighting risks to civilians in occupied areas. (en.wikipedia.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were killed in the attack on holiday camps in Zaporizhzhia?
Eight people, including two children, were killed in the attack.
Where did the attack on the holiday camps occur?
The attack occurred in Kyrylivka, a resort area in Russian-held Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine.
Who is accused of carrying out the attack on civilians?
Russian-appointed authorities accused Ukraine of deliberately targeting civilians.
How many people were wounded in the Zaporizhzhia holiday camp attack?
Fourteen people were wounded in the attack.
Has either side admitted to targeting civilians in this incident?
Both Russia and Ukraine deny targeting civilians in the ongoing conflict.

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