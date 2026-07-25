Eight Killed, 14 Wounded in Zaporizhzhia Holiday Camp Attack

Details of the Zaporizhzhia Holiday Camp Attack

Casualties and Accusations

July 25 (Reuters) - Eight people were killed, including two children, in an overnight attack on holiday camps in a Russian-held part of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, the Russian-installed local authorities said on Saturday, accusing Ukraine of deliberately attacking civilians.

Official Responses

Kyiv did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Background on Civilian Targeting

Both Russia and Ukraine deny targeting civilians in the war launched by Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Location and Further Details

Another 14 people were wounded in the attack on the resort area of Kyrylivka, which lies on the coast of the Azov Sea near the town of Melitopol, said Russian-appointed governor regional Yevgeny Balitsky.

Statements from Local Authorities

"The enemy saw and understood who it was targeting," he said on the Telegram messaging app.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Kevin Liffey)