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Israel kills senior Hamas-led police official in Gaza, medics and police officials say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 25, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 25, 2026

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headlines Middle East Conflict Gaza Israel Hamas

Israel kills senior Hamas-led police official in Gaza, medics and police officials say

Israeli Airstrikes and Ongoing Conflict in Gaza

Key Incident: Death of Brigadier-General Abdel-Nasser Al-Maqadma

By Nidal al-Mughrabi

CAIRO, July 25 (Reuters) - An Israeli airstrike on Saturday killed the head of the Hamas-led police force in the northern Gaza Strip, Brigadier-General Abdel-Nasser Al-Maqadma, the Hamas-run interior ministry and medics said.

Maqadma, known also as the governor of northern Gaza Strip, was killed by an Israeli airstrike in the Sheikh Radwan area north of Gaza City, they said.

Additional Strikes and Casualties

Central Gaza: Nuseirat Refugee Camp

Another Israeli strike killed a Palestinian medic in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza Strip, medics said. They added that a police officer wounded by an Israeli airstrike last week had died on Saturday.

Southern Gaza: Khan Younis

An Israeli airstrike also killed two people in a house in Khan Younis, in the south of the enclave, medics said, taking Saturday's death toll to at least four.

Israeli Military Response

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on any of the incidents.

Targeting of Hamas-led Police Force

Israel has killed dozens of members of the Hamas-led police force, including senior officials, in the past months, accusing many of them of being members of the Hamas armed wing who posed imminent threats to Israel and its forces inside Gaza.

Hamas says Israeli attacks on the police force and its headquarters are intended to sow chaos and anarchy in the enclave and violate the U.S.-brokered October ceasefire.

Casualty Figures and Humanitarian Impact

Palestinian and Israeli Death Toll

The latest deaths add to a toll of more than 1,180 Palestinians, mostly civilians, killed by Israeli attacks since an October ceasefire between Israel and Hamas militants took effect, according to Gaza health officials.

Hamas does not usually disclose its losses.

The truce halted full-scale fighting but has not ended near-daily Israeli strikes. Four Israeli soldiers have been killed by militants in Gaza over the same period.

Efforts for Peace and Mediation

Mediators including Egypt, Qatar, Turkey and the United States have been trying to advance U.S. President Donald Trump's plan for ending the conflict in Gaza, which calls for Hamas disarmament and Israeli withdrawals, but there has been little sign of progress in the efforts.

Background of the Conflict

Origins of the War

The war began when Hamas-led fighters attacked southern Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking about 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies. Israel's subsequent offensive has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians, say Gaza health officials.

Current Situation in Gaza

Territorial Control and Living Conditions

Israel effectively controls an estimated 64% of the tiny coastal Strip, bombarded to ruins by Israel's two-year military assault that followed the 2023 Hamas attack on southern Israel.

Nearly all of Gaza's 2 million people now live on a tiny strip of land, mainly in makeshift tents or damaged buildings and facing dire conditions, under Hamas control.

(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Editing by Louise Heavens and Kevin Liffey)

Key Takeaways

  • Brigadier‑General Abdel‑Nasser Al‑Maqadma, also known as governor of northern Gaza, was killed in Sheikh Radwan area by an Israeli airstrike, per Gaza’s interior ministry and medics.
  • In separate incidents, an Israeli strike killed a Palestinian medic in Nuseirat refugee camp, and a police officer wounded earlier also died.
  • Since the October 10, 2025 ceasefire, nearly 1,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, underscoring continued violence despite the truce (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was killed in the recent Israeli airstrike in Gaza?
Brigadier-General Abdel-Nasser Al-Maqadma, head of the Hamas-led police force in northern Gaza, was killed in the Israeli airstrike.
Where did the Israeli airstrike that killed the Hamas-led police official occur?
The airstrike occurred in the Sheikh Radwan area north of Gaza City.
How many Palestinians have been killed by Israeli attacks since the October ceasefire?
Over 1,180 Palestinians, mostly civilians, have been killed by Israeli attacks since the October ceasefire.
What is the status of fighting between Israel and Hamas after the October ceasefire?
The truce halted full-scale fighting, but near-daily Israeli strikes and armed clashes have continued.
What are the living conditions like for Gaza's population?
Nearly all of Gaza's 2 million people live in dire conditions, mainly in makeshift tents or damaged buildings under Hamas control.

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