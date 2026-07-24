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No sign of violence in death of Epstein-linked French modelling scout, prosecutors day - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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No sign of violence in death of Epstein-linked French modelling scout, prosecutors day

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 24, 2026

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Autopsy: No Violence in Death of Epstein-Linked French Modelling Scout Daniel Siad

Details Surrounding the Death of Daniel Siad

Autopsy Findings and Official Statements

PARIS, July 24 (Reuters) - An autopsy found no signs of violence in the death of modelling scout Daniel Siad, who had ties to the late convicted U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, French prosecutors said on Friday.

Siad, 69, was found dead at his home in Colombes, northwest of Paris, on July 20.

"No trace of recent violence potentially linked to the death was found", Nanterre ‌prosecutor's office said in a statement, adding that the autopsy, conducted on July 23, had not established a direct cause of death.

Health Conditions and Pending Tests

The examination did, however, reveal impaired health and traces of a previous heart attack, the prosecutors added.

Toxicology and pathology tests to establish the cause of death were still pending.

Siad’s Connection to Epstein and Legal Investigations

Links to Epstein and Surveillance

Siad's name appeared nearly 2,000 times in files on Epstein released by the U.S. Department of Justice. French investigators placed him under special surveillance as part of a broad human trafficking and tax fraud investigation, but did not find enough evidence to arrest him. In May, Siad told French broadcaster BFM that his relationship with Epstein had been strictly professional.

Legal Representation and Lack of Charges

His lawyer, Menya Arab-Tigrine, said this week that investigators had found no evidence justifying Siad's arrest, meaning prosecutors and police had not concluded he had committed a crime.

Related Deaths and Broader Context

Other Epstein-Linked Deaths in France

Jean-Luc Brunel

Siad is the second man publicly linked to Epstein who has died in France.

Modelling agent Jean-Luc Brunel was found hanged in his prison cell in 2022 after 14 months in pretrial detention on charges, which he denied, of raping minors and sexual harassment.

Jeffrey Epstein

Epstein died in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking.

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Key Takeaways

  • Autopsy found no signs of violence and revealed impaired health and prior heart attack, but no definitive cause of death was established; further tests are ongoing
  • Siad, 69, had been under investigation in France for alleged human trafficking and rape, based on Epstein files, but had not been questioned or arrested and denied wrongdoing
  • His death follows that of modelling agent Jean‑Luc Brunel—also linked to Epstein—who died by suicide in prison in 2022, raising concerns among alleged victims that a key witness in the Epstein network is now gone

Frequently Asked Questions

Was there any evidence of violence in Daniel Siad's death?
No, the autopsy found no signs of recent violence linked to the death of Daniel Siad.
What was Daniel Siad's connection to Jeffrey Epstein?
Daniel Siad's name appeared around 2,000 times in files on Epstein released by U.S. authorities.
What did the autopsy on Daniel Siad reveal?
The autopsy revealed impaired health and traces of a previous heart attack, but no direct cause of death was established.
Are toxicology and pathology tests on Daniel Siad still pending?
Yes, toxicology and pathology tests are still pending to establish the cause of death.
Was Daniel Siad ever arrested or charged?
No, investigators did not find enough evidence to arrest Daniel Siad, and prosecutors found no evidence of a crime.

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