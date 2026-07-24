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White House says Trump, Zelenskiy to meet in Washington next week - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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White House says Trump, Zelenskiy to meet in Washington next week

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 24, 2026

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Politics International Relations United States Ukraine

White House Confirms Trump and Zelenskiy Will Meet in Washington Next Week

Details of the Upcoming Meeting Between Trump and Zelenskiy

WASHINGTON, July 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy are scheduled to meet in Washington on Tuesday, a White House official said on Friday.

Zelenskiy's Interest and Confirmation Status

A Ukrainian source said Zelenskiy was interested in traveling to the United States but his team was waiting for official confirmation of Trump's schedule from the White House.

Ukrainian Response to Meeting Plans

Representatives for Zelenskiy did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment on the planned meeting.

Background and Additional Information

Laura Loomer's Interview with Zelenskiy

Earlier on Friday, right-wing activist and Trump ally Laura Loomer interviewed Zelenskiy and said he had told her he would likely be in the United States next week for a trip that would include a meeting with Trump.

Zelenskiy's Planned Attendance at Senator Graham's Funeral

Loomer, in a post on X, added that Zelenskiy said he would attend the funeral for the U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, who died earlier this month.

Senator Lindsey Graham's Support for Ukraine

Graham was a major supporter of Ukraine, traveling there 10 times since the Russian invasion. He pushed for sanctions on Russia as well as U.S. backing for Kyiv.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Susan Heavey in Washington and Dan Flynn in Kyiv; Additional reporting by Akanksha Khushi in BengaluruEditing by Gareth Jones and David Ljunggren)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Trump and Zelenskiy meet in Washington?
Trump and Zelenskiy are scheduled to meet in Washington next Tuesday, according to a White House official.
Why is President Zelenskiy visiting the United States?
President Zelenskiy is visiting to meet with President Trump and to attend the funeral of Senator Lindsey Graham.
Was the meeting between Trump and Zelenskiy officially confirmed?
The White House confirmed the meeting, but Zelenskiy's team was awaiting confirmation of Trump's schedule.
What role did Senator Lindsey Graham play in U.S.-Ukraine relations?
Senator Lindsey Graham was a major supporter of Ukraine, visiting 10 times and advocating for U.S. support and sanctions on Russia.

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