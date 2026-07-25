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Palestinians hope UNESCO designation halts Israeli push at West Bank site - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Palestinians hope UNESCO designation halts Israeli push at West Bank site

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 25, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 25, 2026

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UNESCO Adds Sebastia to World Heritage List, Palestinians Seek Site Protection

UNESCO Designation of Sebastia and Its Implications

By Ali Sawafta

Background of Sebastia

RAMALLAH, West Bank, July 25 (Reuters) - Palestinian officials welcomed UNESCO's designation of Sebastia in the occupied West Bank as a World Heritage site, hoping it will prevent Israel extending its control at the ancient village, while Israel condemned it as a political decision.

Sebastia, in the northern West Bank, has archaeological remnants from successive periods dating back at least to the 9th-century BC capital of the Israelite kingdom, through the Hellenistic, Roman, Byzantine, Islamic periods, Crusader and Ottoman eras, according to UNESCO, the United Nations cultural organisation.

Significance and Features of the Site

Olive trees surround the site, dotting a landscape of Roman columns, ancient walls and stone steps and an amphitheatre. It is traditionally seen as the burial place of John the Baptist.

Current Challenges Facing Sebastia

Israeli Land Seizure and Local Impact

But Palestinian residents of the adjacent village, many of whom rely on tourism for a living, are facing land confiscations after Israel announced a plan to seize about ​1,800 dunams (445 acres) at the site, which it said was meant to develop the area.

UNESCO World Heritage in Danger Listing

On Friday, UNESCO added Sebastia to its World Heritage List and to the List of World Heritage in Danger, a related mechanism used to flag listed heritage sites that are facing serious threats, to try and safeguard them.

Palestinian Response

"We hope that this decision will enable us to preserve Sebastia," said Nizar Kayed, the village deputy mayor. He said that Israel's land seizure decision, announced in late 2025, was part of an Israeli push to expand settlements in the area.

The Palestinian tourism and foreign ministries said on Friday that they hoped the UNESCO recognition would help mobilize international support against Israeli measures there.

Israeli Response

Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said the UNESCO decision was part of a Palestinian drive to obscure Jewish ties to the land. "No vote in an international organization can change history," he said in a statement.

Future Concerns and Legislative Developments

Potential Israeli Legislation

Palestinian officials are also concerned about a new Israeli bill, that has yet to be written into law, that would extend Israeli civil control over ancient sites in the West ​Bank.

Impact on Palestinian Authority Oversight

That in effect would strip away oversight of the ancient sites from the Western-backed Palestinian Authority, which under the 1990s Oslo peace accords has ​exercised limited self-rule in parts of the West Bank, territory Israel captured in a 1967 war.

(Reporting by Ali Sawafta, Roleen Tafakji and Maayan Lubell; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • UNESCO’s decision in Busan inscribed Sebastia on both the World Heritage List and List of World Heritage in Danger, bolstering efforts to protect the site amid escalating land disputes (apnews.com).
  • Israel began expropriating approximately 1,800 dunams (445 acres) around Sebastia in November 2025, citing development and preservation needs, a move Palestinians and rights groups view as part of settlement expansion (timesofisrael.com).
  • A new Israeli bill advancing through the Knesset would establish a civilian authority over antiquities in the West Bank, potentially extending control into Areas A and B—raising concerns of de facto annexation (timesofisrael.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Sebastia's significance in the West Bank?
Sebastia is an ancient village with archaeological remains from many historical periods and is seen as the burial place of John the Baptist.
Why did UNESCO designate Sebastia as a World Heritage site?
UNESCO added Sebastia to protect its cultural value and highlight the threats it faces, including land confiscation and development plans.
How are Palestinians impacted by the UNESCO decision on Sebastia?
Palestinians hope the designation will help protect the site from Israeli control and boost international support for preservation.
What is Israel's response to the UNESCO designation of Sebastia?
Israel condemned the decision, viewing it as politically motivated and as an effort to obscure Jewish ties to the land.
What threats does Sebastia currently face?
Sebastia is threatened by Israeli plans to seize land and expand settlements, and by potential legislative changes extending Israeli civil control over ancient West Bank sites.

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