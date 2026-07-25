GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Wildfires force evacuations outside Bordeaux as wind stokes Spanish blazes - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Wildfires force evacuations outside Bordeaux as wind stokes Spanish blazes

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 25, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 25, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
headlines Climate Change Natural Disasters Europe Emergency

Wildfires force evacuations outside Bordeaux as wind stokes Spanish blazes

Massive Wildfires Impact France and Spain

By Elizabeth Howcroft and Sergio Leon

BORDEAUX, France/MADRID, July 25 (Reuters) - Wildfires on the coast of southwestern France moved inland towards Bordeaux on Saturday, forcing the evacuation of thousands in the city's suburbs, while in neighbouring Spain high winds complicated efforts to fight a massive blaze near Madrid.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been evacuated in both countries because of those fires, the latest natural disasters linked to sustained dry spells and successive heatwaves that scientists say have been exacerbated by climate change.

Government Response and Emergency Measures

"The fires that are hitting our country have reached a level that has never been seen before," French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu wrote on X.

"We expect a fight that will be long and very difficult," Interior Minister Laurent Nunez later told reporters, adding that Bordeaux airport had been closed.

France's armed forces have been drafted in to help overwhelmed fire brigades, while Spain has declared its first national emergency over a wildfire, because of three blazes, two of which merged on Friday.

International Support and Firefighting Efforts

Spain's Civil Protection Service said it was expecting four more water-dumping aircraft to arrive on Saturday, two from Italy and two from Greece - sent as part of a European Union response to the emergency. Firefighting aircraft from the Netherlands and Portugal have already been deployed in Spain.

High winds have stoked and spread the fires in both countries. The coast near Bordeaux is a tourist hotspot which includes pine forests that can catch fire easily. The city is also famous for its eponymous wines, made by nearby vineyards.

Evacuations and Regional Impact

Roughly 197,000 people have so far been evacuated from the Gironde and Landes regions close to Bordeaux since the wildfires broke out there this week. More than 63,000 people have been evacuated or confined to their homes in Spain because of the three major fires there.

French Interior Minister Nunez said the fire was around 30 km (19 miles) from Bordeaux, adding that the situation was calmer on Saturday but that winds were expected to pick up again in the afternoon. The government has warned against road or rail travel to the area.

Spain Warns Against Going Outside

Many Madrid residents have second homes in the densely populated area west of the capital but still in the region of Madrid where the two fires merged.

A third fire in Avila province has threatened to merge with the two in Madrid, Nicanor Sen, the government representative for the Castile and Leon region, told reporters on Friday.

Esteban Carrasco, owner of the Monasterio de Pelayos campsite west of the capital, told national broadcaster TVE about 30 mobile homes were burned down when the fire reached the site on Friday. About 200 campers from "humble backgrounds" had to evacuate, he added.

"It was a horrific disaster," he said as he showed how mobile homes on one side of a road were destroyed while on the other side they escaped untouched. No one was injured.

Health Warnings and Air Quality Concerns

While smoke filled the air in Madrid on Friday, it was clearer on Saturday but Spanish Health Minister Monica Garcia still warned against outdoor activities.

"Avoid physical activity and staying outdoors. If you go outdoors and there is smoke or ash, use a mask," she said on X.

(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta in Paris, Ana Beltran in Madrid, Graham Keeley in BarcelonaWriting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • Wildfires near Bordeaux have pushed inland, prompting evacuations across Gironde and Landes regions and closure of Bordeaux airport; military transport aircraft are being used to combat the blaze.
  • In Spain, two major blazes near Madrid merged, triggering the country’s first-ever national emergency declaration for a wildfire; additional firefighting aircraft from several EU countries have been deployed.
  • This wildfire season follows Western Europe’s hottest June on record and successive heatwaves, contributing to rising fire risk; 2025 was the EU’s most destructive wildfire year to date, prompting ramped-up preparedness measures.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were people evacuated near Bordeaux?
Wildfires moved inland toward Bordeaux, forcing thousands to evacuate due to advancing flames and high winds.
How are Spanish authorities responding to wildfires?
Spain declared its first national emergency, using firefighting aircraft from several EU countries and evacuating tens of thousands.
What role has climate change played in these disasters?
Sustained dry spells and successive heatwaves, linked to climate change, have exacerbated the severity of wildfires in both countries.
Which areas in Spain are most affected by the wildfires?
Major fires have occurred near Madrid and in the Avila province, with these fires either merging or threatening to merge.
What safety measures are recommended to residents during the wildfires?
Residents are advised to avoid travel, stay indoors, and use masks if exposed to smoke or ash to protect their health.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Israel kills senior Hamas-led police official in Gaza, medics and police officials say

Israel kills senior Hamas-led police official in Gaza, medics and police officials say

Image for Attack on holiday camps kills eight, says governor of Russian-held territory in Ukraine

Attack on holiday camps kills eight, says governor of Russian-held territory in Ukraine

Image for High winds could make fighting Spanish wildfires harder, officials say

High winds could make fighting Spanish wildfires harder, officials say

Image for Romania says it shot down second drone breaching its airspace

Romania says it shot down second drone breaching its airspace

Image for Suburbs around Bordeaux evacuated as wildfires rage

Suburbs around Bordeaux evacuated as wildfires rage

Image for UN assembly approves four-year extension in mandate of rights chief

UN assembly approves four-year extension in mandate of rights chief

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Palestinians hope UNESCO designation halts Israeli push at West Bank site
Palestinians hope UNESCO designation halts Israeli push at West Bank site
Image for Italy defence minister offers ousted Ukraine counterpart Fedorov adviser role
Italy defence minister offers ousted Ukraine counterpart Fedorov adviser role
Image for Canadian woman who was NATO intern arrested in Belgium on spying charge
Canadian woman who was NATO intern arrested in Belgium on spying charge
Image for Ukrainians back ousted defence minister as political crisis brews
Ukrainians back ousted defence minister as political crisis brews
Image for Karim Khan the barrister at the centre of the ICC's internal crisis
Karim Khan the barrister at the centre of the ICC's internal crisis
Image for Latvia summons Russia's charge d'affaires over destruction of Latvian consulate in Sloviansk
Latvia summons Russia's charge d'affaires over destruction of Latvian consulate in Sloviansk
Image for Estonian town wraps school windows in film to protect children from military drones
Estonian town wraps school windows in film to protect children from military drones
Image for Ex-UK police inspector jailed for sexually abusing men during strip searches
Ex-UK police inspector jailed for sexually abusing men during strip searches
Image for No sign of violence in death of Epstein-linked French modelling scout, prosecutors day
No sign of violence in death of Epstein-linked French modelling scout, prosecutors day
Image for White House says Trump, Zelenskiy to meet in Washington next week
White House says Trump, Zelenskiy to meet in Washington next week
Image for Two policemen injured in Malta shooting
Two policemen injured in Malta shooting
Image for Russia says it will wait for new Trump proposals on ending Ukraine war
Russia says it will wait for new Trump proposals on ending Ukraine war
View All Headlines Posts