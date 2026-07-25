Canadian Woman Arrested in Belgium for Spying as NATO Intern
Arrest and Allegations Surrounding NATO Intern
Details of the Arrest
PARIS, July 25 (Reuters) - A Canadian woman of Chinese origin who was an intern at a NATO site in Belgium has been arrested on spying charges, the Belgium prosecutor said on Saturday.
Prosecutor's Statement
"She is suspected of spying on behalf of a third country and of being a member of a criminal organisation," the prosecutor said in a statement, which added that further details on this individual, including her name, would not be disclosed for now.
Internship at NATO's SHAPE Site
The prosecutor said the suspect was an intern at 'SHAPE', which is a NATO site in Mons in Belgium.
Reporting and Editorial Information
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Susan Fenton)