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Headlines

Canadian woman who was NATO intern arrested in Belgium on spying charge

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 25, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 25, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets International Security Espionage

Canadian Woman Arrested in Belgium for Spying as NATO Intern

Arrest and Allegations Surrounding NATO Intern

Details of the Arrest

PARIS, July 25 (Reuters) - A Canadian woman of Chinese origin who was an intern at a NATO site in Belgium has been arrested on spying charges, the Belgium prosecutor said on Saturday.

Prosecutor's Statement

"She is suspected of spying on behalf of a third country and of being a member of a criminal organisation," the prosecutor said in a statement, which added that further details on this individual, including her name, would not be disclosed for now.

Internship at NATO's SHAPE Site

The prosecutor said the suspect was an intern at 'SHAPE', which is a NATO site in Mons in Belgium.

Reporting and Editorial Information

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • The suspect interned at NATO’s SHAPE site in Mons, Belgium, an institution integral to Allied Command Operations (shape.nato.int)
  • She is suspected of espionage on behalf of a third country and criminal organisation membership, though her identity remains undisclosed (belganewsagency.eu)
  • Belgium’s legal framework allows cooperation in espionage cases involving foreign agents targeting NATO facilities (govinfo.gov)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was arrested for spying at a NATO site in Belgium?
A Canadian woman of Chinese origin, who was interning at a NATO site in Belgium, was arrested on suspicion of spying.
What charges is the Canadian NATO intern facing?
She is suspected of spying on behalf of a third country and being a member of a criminal organisation.
Where did the arrest of the suspected spy take place?
The arrest took place at SHAPE, a NATO site located in Mons, Belgium.
Have the authorities disclosed the identity of the arrested woman?
No, the authorities have not released the name or further details about the individual at this time.

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