GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Police response to shooting incident in Times Square, New York - Global Banking & Finance Review
Emergency response at Times Square following a shooting that left three individuals injured. This incident highlights ongoing gun violence issues in the US.
Headlines

Estonian town wraps school windows in film to protect children from military drones

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 24, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 24, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
headlines security Eastern Europe Education

Estonian Schools Shield Windows With Film to Protect Children From Drone Threats

Protective Measures in Estonian Schools Amid Drone Incidents

By Andrius Sytas

Background: Drone Threats Near the Russian Border

TARTU, Estonia, July 24 (Reuters) - Schools in Estonia's Tartu, where children have already experienced a drone heading towards them from the Russian border, are putting protective film on windows in case another comes their way.

Stray Ukrainian drones, carrying bombs intended for targets in Russia but diverted from their paths, have entered the NATO and European Union country several times this spring. Ukraine blames Russian electronic jamming for sending its drones off course.

Emergency Response in Tartu Schools

In June, schools in Tartu, which is 45 km (28 miles) from the Russian border, were told to bring their children to shelters as one such drone was approaching.

"We didn't know what to do because we were not prepared. We were actually quite scared ourselves," the head of Tartu's Kivilinna secondary school, Karin Lukk, told Reuters.

Summer Preparations and Shelter Improvements

They did not head to shelters as they had neither the training nor designated spaces for the children, said Lukk. So over the summer holidays, her school, as well as all other schools and kindergartens in Tartu are preparing premises for children to hide if danger reappears, such as school gyms and pools.

Window Film as a Safety Measure

In Ukraine, more people have died from glass broken by explosions than from explosions themselves, Lukk said. So protective film is being applied to windows of the designated shelters to protect children from shards in case of a nearby exploding drone.

Drills and Psychological Preparation

Lukk's school plans drills to teach children how to react to a drone alert, and will put games and books in the basement to keep them entertained while hiding.

Community and Parental Reactions

"I feel much better when I know that the school is doing something. I think, in our world now, there must be preparations," said the mother of an 11-year-old girl at the school, Airin Treiman Kiveste. "It's easier for children too".

Wider Security Measures and Future Plans

The town's 30 schools and 38 kindergartens are being secured, and generators distributed to residential buildings to keep people warm in winter during any power cuts, Tartu deputy mayor Martin Bek told Reuters.

Other Estonian towns are thinking of following Tartu's example, said Bek, as the Baltic state considers measures that have long been widespread in Ukraine: "Unfortunately these are the times we are living in. We have to do something".

(Editing by Philippa Fletcher)

Key Takeaways

  • Tartu is applying 3M Ultra800 multilayer safety film this summer in 30 schools and 38 kindergartens to enhance crisis resilience, with €64,000 allocated from an €850,000 fund for 2026 (news.err.ee).
  • Stray Ukrainian drones, likely diverted by Russian electronic jamming during attacks on Russian targets, have previously entered Estonian airspace, prompting such protective measures (news.err.ee).
  • Tartu is also preparing designated shelters—gyms, pools—with emergency power, drills, and entertainment, drawing on lessons from Ukraine’s experience where more people are injured by flying glass than by explosions themselves (news.err.ee).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are schools in Tartu, Estonia, applying protective film to windows?
Schools are applying film to windows to protect children from glass shards in case a military drone explodes nearby.
What prompted Estonian schools to prepare for drone threats?
Stray Ukrainian drones, diverted by Russian jamming, have entered Estonia several times, prompting safety preparations.
What additional safety measures are schools in Tartu implementing?
Schools are designating shelters, providing generators, and planning drills to teach children how to respond to drone alerts.
Have other Estonian towns considered similar measures?
Yes, other towns in Estonia are thinking of following Tartu's example of securing schools and preparing shelters.
How far is Tartu from the Russian border?
Tartu is located about 45 kilometers (28 miles) from the Russian border.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Ex-UK police inspector jailed for sexually abusing men during strip searches

Ex-UK police inspector jailed for sexually abusing men during strip searches

Image for No sign of violence in death of Epstein-linked French modelling scout, prosecutors day

No sign of violence in death of Epstein-linked French modelling scout, prosecutors day

Image for Russia says it will wait for new Trump proposals on ending Ukraine war

Russia says it will wait for new Trump proposals on ending Ukraine war

Image for Irish police intercept car with bomb near Northern Ireland border, RTE reports

Irish police intercept car with bomb near Northern Ireland border, RTE reports

Image for Romania shoots down drone breaching its airspace, president says

Romania shoots down drone breaching its airspace, president says

Image for Spain declares national emergency over wildfires near Madrid and in Avila

Spain declares national emergency over wildfires near Madrid and in Avila

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for White House says Trump, Zelenskiy to meet in Washington next week
White House says Trump, Zelenskiy to meet in Washington next week
Image for Two policemen injured in Malta shooting
Two policemen injured in Malta shooting
Image for WFP warns of deeper cuts in Gaza aid due to donor fatigue
WFP warns of deeper cuts in Gaza aid due to donor fatigue
Image for US lawmakers lobby to hold European security meeting in South Carolina, not Serbia
US lawmakers lobby to hold European security meeting in South Carolina, not Serbia
Image for Bulgaria approves 2026 budget, deficit seen at 5.7% of GDP
Bulgaria approves 2026 budget, deficit seen at 5.7% of GDP
Image for Italy's far-right general extends rise in opinion polls
Italy's far-right general extends rise in opinion polls
Image for Women in Sudan's al-Obeid face drone attacks and rape when fetching water, UN says
Women in Sudan's al-Obeid face drone attacks and rape when fetching water, UN says
Image for Russia says it hit three Ukrainian ports overnight striking infrastructure and fuel
Russia says it hit three Ukrainian ports overnight striking infrastructure and fuel
Image for International Criminal Court members to vote on dismissing prosecutor Khan
International Criminal Court members to vote on dismissing prosecutor Khan
Image for Warehouse of Russian online retailer Wildberries near St.Petersburg on fire after drone attack, governor says
Warehouse of Russian online retailer Wildberries near St.Petersburg on fire after drone attack, governor says
Image for France requests help from EU to deal with fires, says Macron
France requests help from EU to deal with fires, says Macron
Image for Trump vows to punish Iran and Houthis for attacks in Red Sea
Trump vows to punish Iran and Houthis for attacks in Red Sea
View All Headlines Posts