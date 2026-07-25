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Headlines

Romania says it shot down second drone breaching its airspace

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 25, 2026

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headlines International security Europe Ukraine Conflict

Romania Downs Second Drone Breaching National Airspace Near Ukraine Border

Recent Drone Incidents and Regional Security Concerns

Second Drone Shot Down Near Ukraine Border

BUCHAREST, July 25 (Reuters) - Romania said on Saturday that it had shot down a second drone breaching national airspace in as many days over a sparsely populated area near the border with Ukraine.

Details of the First Drone Incident

The first drone, which Romanian prosecutors investigating the fragments said was Russian, was shot down by the NATO state on Friday, the first time it has done so after dozens of airspace breaches.

Official Statements and Timeline

President Nicusor Dan took to social media to say the second drone had been shot down at 8:30 a.m. (0530 GMT), 10 km (6 miles) west of Sfantu Gheorghe in the Danube Delta.

The defence ministry said the airspace breach had been spotted by radar at 8:22 a.m., and two F-16 fighter jets had been scrambled.

It did not specify the origin of Saturday's drone; prosecutors said the drone downed on Friday had been Russian.

Background: Airspace Breaches and Regional Tensions

Frequency and Impact of Drone Incursions

Romania, which shares a 650-km (400-mile) land border with Ukraine, said Russian drones had breached its airspace around 30 times since Moscow began attacking Ukrainian ports across the Danube River after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Notable Incidents Affecting Civilians

Galati Apartment Strike

In May, a Russian drone crashed into an apartment building in the southeast Romanian town of Galati, near the Ukrainian border, injuring two people. It was the first time a strike had hit a densely populated area in a NATO country and caused injuries during the Ukraine war.

Military Response and Strategic Implications

Increased Attacks Near Odesa and Black Sea Trade Routes

On Friday, General Gheorghita Vlad, the Romanian army's chief of staff, said Russian attacks on the region around the Ukrainian port of Odesa had increased ahead of the harvest season, further pressuring key energy and trade routes in the Black Sea.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Key Takeaways

  • Romania executed its first-ever confirmed shoot‑downs of drones breaching its airspace, signaling heightened enforcement of sovereignty amid frequent incursions by Russian drones across the Danube border (internazionale.it).
  • The incidents reflect escalating regional tensions as Russian drone activity around Ukrainian ports and airspace continues to press NATO’s eastern frontier, prompting Romania and allies to reinforce air policing and counter‑drone readiness (investing.com).
  • These actions follow a historic Russian drone crash in May that struck an apartment in Galați—first to injure civilians in a NATO country—underscoring rising spillover risks from the conflict in Ukraine (euronews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many drones has Romania shot down recently?
Romania has shot down two drones breaching its airspace in as many days near the Ukraine border.
Where did the latest drone incident occur?
The latest drone was shot down 10 km west of Sfantu Gheorghe in the Danube Delta, near the Ukrainian border.
Were the drones confirmed to be Russian?
Prosecutors said the first drone was Russian; the origin of the second drone has not been specified.
How many times have Russian drones breached Romanian airspace since 2022?
Romania reports Russian drones have breached its airspace around 30 times since Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
Has there been any damage or injuries in Romania from these drone incidents?
In May, a Russian drone struck an apartment building in Galati, injuring two people—the first time a NATO country was affected in a densely populated area.

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