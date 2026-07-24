GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Ukrainians back ousted defence minister as political crisis brews - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Ukrainians back ousted defence minister as political crisis brews

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 24, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 24, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Politics Ukraine

Ukrainians Rally for Fedorov's Return as Defence Minister in Kyiv Crisis

Political Upheaval and Public Response in Ukraine

By Yuliia Dysa

Protests Erupt Over Defence Ministry Shakeup

KYIV, July 24 (Reuters) - Protesters in Kyiv on Friday announced an open-ended rally demanding that President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reappoint ousted defence minister Mykhailo Fedorov after a badly explained government reshuffle escalated into a political crisis.

The protest peaked last week, when thousands of angry Ukrainians took to the streets to insist on Fedorov's reinstatement and dismissal of then commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, whom some accused of disregarding servicemen's lives and stalling army modernisation.

But even as Zelenskiy replaced Syrskyi with respected commander Mykhailo Drapatyi, hundreds of people returned outside the presidential office on Friday to press on.

"We stood, we stand, and we will stand," they chanted.

Protest organiser Dmytro Koziatynskyi, a military veteran, told Reuters he believed people were ready to keep it on "as long as it takes".

Government's Offer and Fedorov's Response

Zelenskiy, who previously argued Fedorov's dismissal was due to irreparable conflict with Syrskyi, presented him with a choice of several roles, including vice prime minister for defence innovation.

But a 35-year-old credited with cleaning up the defence ministry publicly dismissed the offer. Fedorov said none of the posts had actual authority to proceed with necessary reforms.

"We don't need Fedorov just as a figurehead. We need Fedorov as a young reformer. And unfortunately, the posts offered by the president do not carry sufficient influence or provide the necessary tools to press on with reform," Koziatynskyi added.

Public Sentiment and Symbolism

Stolen Hope and Protest Symbols

STOLEN HOPE

Some cardboard signs - a do-it-yourself tool turned into a symbol of the protest - read "Bring Fedorov back", "I am here for those who are for me there", in a reference to servicemen on the frontline, "Fedorov for defence minister".

One, in English, said: "Let the manager manage".

Fedorov's Legacy and Ongoing War

Fedorov is praised by many for introducing tech-driven reforms crucial for military, tackling corruption in the defence sector and also for Ukraine's recent successes in the war with Russia.

His dismissal came just as Kyiv's troops are fighting for the upper hand, conducting strikes on military and energy targets deep inside Russian territory. At the same time, Ukraine remains exposed to Russia's deadly air attacks and frontline assaults.

"They've stolen hope from people, they've stolen results," Anna said of Fedorov's dismissal.

Leadership Uncertainty and Future Prospects

Parliamentary Delays and Interim Appointments

Facing backlash, Zelenskiy have not yet submitted a candidacy to replace Fedorov, who led the ministry for only half a year, for parliamentary approval.

Yevhenii Khmara, who was acting head of Ukraine's domestic security service, was appointed as acting minister.

Concerns Over Reform Momentum

"We don't have an extra six months to put together a new team, implement new reforms, or for the new minister to get to grips with old issues," Anna said, although she described Khmara as an effective official.

(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa; Editing by Alistair Bell)

Key Takeaways

  • Thousands rallied in Kyiv and other cities starting July 16, 2026, demanding Fedorov’s return and decrying his removal amid ongoing war (kyivindependent.com)
  • Fedorov, credited with tech‑driven military reforms, declined alternative roles offered by President Zelenskiy, asserting they lacked real authority (apnews.com)
  • In response to mounting pressure and a growing political crisis, Zelenskiy appointed Yevhenii Khmara as acting defence minister while dismissing Commander‑in‑Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Ukrainians protesting in Kyiv?
Ukrainians are protesting to demand President Zelenskiy reappoint ousted defence minister Mykhailo Fedorov after a controversial government reshuffle.
What reforms is Mykhailo Fedorov known for?
Fedorov is praised for introducing tech-driven military reforms, tackling corruption in the defence sector, and contributing to Ukraine's recent military successes.
Why did President Zelenskiy dismiss Mykhailo Fedorov?
President Zelenskiy stated Fedorov's dismissal was due to irreparable conflict with former commander-in-chief Syrskyi.
Who replaced Oleksandr Syrskyi as commander-in-chief?
Respected commander Mykhailo Drapatyi replaced Oleksandr Syrskyi as commander-in-chief.
Who is currently acting as Ukraine's defence minister?
Yevhenii Khmara, who was acting head of Ukraine's domestic security service, has been appointed as acting defence minister.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Ridgeview offers to buy UK's Pinewood Technologies at £545 million valuation

Ridgeview offers to buy UK's Pinewood Technologies at £545 million valuation

Image for Karim Khan the barrister at the centre of the ICC's internal crisis

Karim Khan the barrister at the centre of the ICC's internal crisis

Image for Analysis-Plane and engine makers in tug of war over future jet servicing profits

Analysis-Plane and engine makers in tug of war over future jet servicing profits

Image for Trump says US to launch EU probe over 'illegal' Google fine

Trump says US to launch EU probe over 'illegal' Google fine

Image for Qualcomm tells customers of double-digit price increases, Bloomberg News reports

Qualcomm tells customers of double-digit price increases, Bloomberg News reports

Image for EU narrow sanctions exemption could help UniCredit close stalled Alfa deal

EU narrow sanctions exemption could help UniCredit close stalled Alfa deal

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Latvia summons Russia's charge d'affaires over destruction of Latvian consulate in Sloviansk
Latvia summons Russia's charge d'affaires over destruction of Latvian consulate in Sloviansk
Image for Estonian town wraps school windows in film to protect children from military drones
Estonian town wraps school windows in film to protect children from military drones
Image for Ex-UK police inspector jailed for sexually abusing men during strip searches
Ex-UK police inspector jailed for sexually abusing men during strip searches
Image for No sign of violence in death of Epstein-linked French modelling scout, prosecutors day
No sign of violence in death of Epstein-linked French modelling scout, prosecutors day
Image for White House says Trump, Zelenskiy to meet in Washington next week
White House says Trump, Zelenskiy to meet in Washington next week
Image for Two policemen injured in Malta shooting
Two policemen injured in Malta shooting
Image for Russia says it will wait for new Trump proposals on ending Ukraine war
Russia says it will wait for new Trump proposals on ending Ukraine war
Image for Irish police intercept car with bomb near Northern Ireland border, RTE reports
Irish police intercept car with bomb near Northern Ireland border, RTE reports
Image for WFP warns of deeper cuts in Gaza aid due to donor fatigue
WFP warns of deeper cuts in Gaza aid due to donor fatigue
Image for US lawmakers lobby to hold European security meeting in South Carolina, not Serbia
US lawmakers lobby to hold European security meeting in South Carolina, not Serbia
Image for Bulgaria approves 2026 budget, deficit seen at 5.7% of GDP
Bulgaria approves 2026 budget, deficit seen at 5.7% of GDP
Image for Italy's far-right general extends rise in opinion polls
Italy's far-right general extends rise in opinion polls
View All Headlines Posts