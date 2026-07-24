Ukrainians back ousted defence minister as political crisis brews

Ukrainians Rally for Fedorov's Return as Defence Minister in Kyiv Crisis

Political Upheaval and Public Response in Ukraine

By Yuliia Dysa

Protests Erupt Over Defence Ministry Shakeup

KYIV, July 24 (Reuters) - Protesters in Kyiv on Friday announced an open-ended rally demanding that President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reappoint ousted defence minister Mykhailo Fedorov after a badly explained government reshuffle escalated into a political crisis.

The protest peaked last week, when thousands of angry Ukrainians took to the streets to insist on Fedorov's reinstatement and dismissal of then commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, whom some accused of disregarding servicemen's lives and stalling army modernisation.

But even as Zelenskiy replaced Syrskyi with respected commander Mykhailo Drapatyi, hundreds of people returned outside the presidential office on Friday to press on.

"We stood, we stand, and we will stand," they chanted.

Protest organiser Dmytro Koziatynskyi, a military veteran, told Reuters he believed people were ready to keep it on "as long as it takes".

Government's Offer and Fedorov's Response

Zelenskiy, who previously argued Fedorov's dismissal was due to irreparable conflict with Syrskyi, presented him with a choice of several roles, including vice prime minister for defence innovation.

But a 35-year-old credited with cleaning up the defence ministry publicly dismissed the offer. Fedorov said none of the posts had actual authority to proceed with necessary reforms.

"We don't need Fedorov just as a figurehead. We need Fedorov as a young reformer. And unfortunately, the posts offered by the president do not carry sufficient influence or provide the necessary tools to press on with reform," Koziatynskyi added.

Public Sentiment and Symbolism

Stolen Hope and Protest Symbols

STOLEN HOPE

Some cardboard signs - a do-it-yourself tool turned into a symbol of the protest - read "Bring Fedorov back", "I am here for those who are for me there", in a reference to servicemen on the frontline, "Fedorov for defence minister".

One, in English, said: "Let the manager manage".

Fedorov's Legacy and Ongoing War

Fedorov is praised by many for introducing tech-driven reforms crucial for military, tackling corruption in the defence sector and also for Ukraine's recent successes in the war with Russia.

His dismissal came just as Kyiv's troops are fighting for the upper hand, conducting strikes on military and energy targets deep inside Russian territory. At the same time, Ukraine remains exposed to Russia's deadly air attacks and frontline assaults.

"They've stolen hope from people, they've stolen results," Anna said of Fedorov's dismissal.

Leadership Uncertainty and Future Prospects

Parliamentary Delays and Interim Appointments

Facing backlash, Zelenskiy have not yet submitted a candidacy to replace Fedorov, who led the ministry for only half a year, for parliamentary approval.

Yevhenii Khmara, who was acting head of Ukraine's domestic security service, was appointed as acting minister.

Concerns Over Reform Momentum

"We don't have an extra six months to put together a new team, implement new reforms, or for the new minister to get to grips with old issues," Anna said, although she described Khmara as an effective official.

(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa; Editing by Alistair Bell)