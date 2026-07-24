UN Assembly Votes to Extend Volker Turk’s Mandate as Human Rights Chief
UN General Assembly Decision on Volker Turk's Term Extension
Background of the Vote
July 24 (Reuters) - The United Nations General Assembly on Friday voted overwhelmingly in favor to extend the term of U.N. Human Rights chief Volker Turk for four more years, in spite of opposition from Russia, Israel and the United States.
Details of the Counter-Proposal
A large majority in the 193-member General Assembly earlier voted against a Russian counter-proposal to extend Turk's term by just over two months to the end of 2026.
Role of the Secretary-General
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who has worked closely with Turk in the past and steps down in December, proposed the second four-year term for Turk when his existing term expires in October.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Nia Williams)