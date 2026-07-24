GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
UN assembly approves four-year extension in mandate of rights chief - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

UN assembly approves four-year extension in mandate of rights chief

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 24, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 24, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
headlines International UN Human Rights

UN Assembly Votes to Extend Volker Turk’s Mandate as Human Rights Chief

UN General Assembly Decision on Volker Turk's Term Extension

Background of the Vote

July 24 (Reuters) - The United Nations General Assembly on Friday voted overwhelmingly in favor to extend the term of U.N. Human Rights chief Volker Turk for four more years, in spite of opposition from Russia, Israel and the United States.

Details of the Counter-Proposal

A large majority in the 193-member General Assembly earlier voted against a Russian counter-proposal to extend Turk's term by just over two months to the end of 2026.

Role of the Secretary-General

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who has worked closely with Turk in the past and steps down in December, proposed the second four-year term for Turk when his existing term expires in October.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Nia Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Volker Türk’s mandate extended until 2030 after General Assembly rejection of Russia’s shorter term proposal
  • Turk, known for his vocal criticism of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Israel’s conduct in Gaza, secured broad support from European, Latin American and African Union members despite opposition from Russia, Israel and the US
  • Turk’s first term runs until October 2026; Secretary‑General Guterres, stepping down in December, proposed Turk’s reappointment into the next decade

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the current UN Human Rights chief?
Volker Turk is the current UN Human Rights chief.
How long is Volker Turk's extended mandate?
Volker Turk's mandate has been extended by four more years.
Which countries opposed the extension of the UN Human Rights chief's mandate?
Russia, Israel, and the United States opposed the extension.
What alternative proposal was rejected by the UN General Assembly?
A Russian proposal to extend Turk's term by just over two months was rejected.
Who recommended the extension for Volker Turk's term?
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres recommended the extension.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Latvia summons Russia's charge d'affaires over destruction of Latvian consulate in Sloviansk

Latvia summons Russia's charge d'affaires over destruction of Latvian consulate in Sloviansk

Image for Estonian town wraps school windows in film to protect children from military drones

Estonian town wraps school windows in film to protect children from military drones

Image for Ex-UK police inspector jailed for sexually abusing men during strip searches

Ex-UK police inspector jailed for sexually abusing men during strip searches

Image for No sign of violence in death of Epstein-linked French modelling scout, prosecutors day

No sign of violence in death of Epstein-linked French modelling scout, prosecutors day

Image for EU sanctions Iranian judges, leading cyber group figure

EU sanctions Iranian judges, leading cyber group figure

Image for Russia says it will wait for new Trump proposals on ending Ukraine war

Russia says it will wait for new Trump proposals on ending Ukraine war

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Ukrainians back ousted defence minister as political crisis brews
Ukrainians back ousted defence minister as political crisis brews
Image for Karim Khan the barrister at the centre of the ICC's internal crisis
Karim Khan the barrister at the centre of the ICC's internal crisis
Image for White House says Trump, Zelenskiy to meet in Washington next week
White House says Trump, Zelenskiy to meet in Washington next week
Image for Two policemen injured in Malta shooting
Two policemen injured in Malta shooting
Image for Irish police intercept car with bomb near Northern Ireland border, RTE reports
Irish police intercept car with bomb near Northern Ireland border, RTE reports
Image for WFP warns of deeper cuts in Gaza aid due to donor fatigue
WFP warns of deeper cuts in Gaza aid due to donor fatigue
Image for US lawmakers lobby to hold European security meeting in South Carolina, not Serbia
US lawmakers lobby to hold European security meeting in South Carolina, not Serbia
Image for Bulgaria approves 2026 budget, deficit seen at 5.7% of GDP
Bulgaria approves 2026 budget, deficit seen at 5.7% of GDP
Image for Italy's far-right general extends rise in opinion polls
Italy's far-right general extends rise in opinion polls
Image for Women in Sudan's al-Obeid face drone attacks and rape when fetching water, UN says
Women in Sudan's al-Obeid face drone attacks and rape when fetching water, UN says
Image for Russia says it hit three Ukrainian ports overnight striking infrastructure and fuel
Russia says it hit three Ukrainian ports overnight striking infrastructure and fuel
Image for Spain declares national emergency over wildfires near Madrid and in Avila
Spain declares national emergency over wildfires near Madrid and in Avila
View All Headlines Posts