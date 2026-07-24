Latvia Summons Russian Diplomat After Destruction of Consulate in Sloviansk
Latvia's Response to Attack on Consulate in Sloviansk
Incident Overview
COPENHAGEN, July 24 (Reuters) - Latvia's foreign ministry said on Friday it had summoned Russia's acting charge d'affaires to the Baltic country over its attack on the Ukrainian city of Sloviansk and the damage it caused to the Latvian consulate there.
Impact on Consulate Staff
Status of Honorary Consul
The ministry said in a statement that Latvia's honorary consul Oleksandrs Pavenko was unharmed in the attack, but that two consulate staff members had been injured.
Injuries Reported
The ministry added that it had submitted a note of protest to the Russian embassy, "expressing the strongest condemnation of Russia for the brutal attack on the city of Slovyansk and the destruction of the Latvian honorary consulate building."
Official Statements and Reporting
(Reporting by Louise Rasmussen; Editing by Toby Chopra)