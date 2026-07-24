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Latvia summons Russia's charge d'affaires over destruction of Latvian consulate in Sloviansk

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 24, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 24, 2026

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Latvia Summons Russian Diplomat After Destruction of Consulate in Sloviansk

Latvia's Response to Attack on Consulate in Sloviansk

Incident Overview

COPENHAGEN, July 24 (Reuters) - Latvia's foreign ministry said on Friday it had summoned Russia's acting charge d'affaires to the Baltic country over its attack on the Ukrainian city of Sloviansk and the damage it caused to the Latvian consulate there.

Impact on Consulate Staff

Status of Honorary Consul

The ministry said in a statement that Latvia's honorary consul Oleksandrs Pavenko was unharmed in the attack, but that two consulate staff members had been injured.

Injuries Reported

The ministry added that it had submitted a note of protest to the Russian embassy, "expressing the strongest condemnation of Russia for the brutal attack on the city of Slovyansk and the destruction of the Latvian honorary consulate building."

Official Statements and Reporting

(Reporting by Louise Rasmussen; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • Latvia lodged an official protest and summoned the Russian diplomat over the attack on its honorary consulate in Sloviansk.
  • At least six Ukrainian civilians were reportedly killed and dozens injured in the strike, while Latvia’s consul was unharmed and two staff injured.
  • The incident sparked condemnation from EU and Baltic leaders as a deliberate attack on diplomatic infrastructure in wartime.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Latvia summon Russia's charge d'affaires?
Latvia summoned Russia's acting charge d'affaires to protest the damage caused to the Latvian consulate in Sloviansk during a Russian attack.
Were there any injuries caused by the attack on the Latvian consulate?
Yes, two staff members of the Latvian consulate in Sloviansk were injured during the attack, though the honorary consul was unharmed.
What was Latvia's official response to the attack in Sloviansk?
Latvia submitted a note of protest to the Russian embassy, strongly condemning the attack and the destruction of the honorary consulate building.
Who is the Latvian honorary consul in Sloviansk?
The Latvian honorary consul in Sloviansk is Oleksandrs Pavenko.
When did the attack on the Latvian consulate in Sloviansk occur?
The attack and resulting damage to the Latvian consulate in Sloviansk were reported on July 24.

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