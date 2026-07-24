Former UK Police Inspector Gets 10 Years for Sex Abuse During Strip Searches

Details of the Case and Sentencing

Background of the Offender

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - A former British police inspector was jailed for 10 years on Friday for sexually abusing 18 young men during unlawful strip searches while they were in custody, prosecutors said.

Abuse of Authority

Gerard Hutchings, 67, used his status as a senior officer to prey on the victims, aged between 17 and 31, during unjustified strip searches which he carried out in private, away from the scrutiny of colleagues.

Timeline and Convictions

Period of Offences

The offences took place between 1999 and 2007, and Hutchings was convicted of five counts of decent assault, five counts of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent and one count of misconduct in public office.

Previous Guilty Pleas

He had previously pleaded guilty to 17 further counts of misconduct in public office.

Prosecutor's Statement

"Gerard Hutchings carried out a sustained abuse of power, using his position as a police inspector to target young men who were entitled to expect lawful and professional treatment," senior prosecutor Anthony Johns said in a statement.

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti; editing by Michael Holden)