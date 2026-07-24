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Headlines

Ex-UK police inspector jailed for sexually abusing men during strip searches

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 24, 2026

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Former UK Police Inspector Gets 10 Years for Sex Abuse During Strip Searches

Details of the Case and Sentencing

Background of the Offender

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - A former British police inspector was jailed for 10 years on Friday for sexually abusing 18 young men during unlawful strip searches while they were in custody, prosecutors said.

Abuse of Authority

Gerard Hutchings, 67, used his status as a senior officer to prey on the victims, aged between 17 and 31, during unjustified strip searches which he carried out in private, away from the scrutiny of colleagues.

Timeline and Convictions

Period of Offences

The offences took place between 1999 and 2007, and Hutchings was convicted of five counts of decent assault, five counts of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent and one count of misconduct in public office.

Previous Guilty Pleas

He had previously pleaded guilty to 17 further counts of misconduct in public office.

Prosecutor's Statement

"Gerard Hutchings carried out a sustained abuse of power, using his position as a police inspector to target young men who were entitled to expect lawful and professional treatment," senior prosecutor Anthony Johns said in a statement.

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti; editing by Michael Holden)

Key Takeaways

  • Hutchings exploited his senior position to carry out deeply invasive and unjustified strip searches in private, targeting young men aged 17–31 in custody across Hampshire (cps.gov.uk).
  • He was convicted on 11 charges—including five of indecent assault, five of causing sexual activity without consent, and one of misconduct in public office—following a jury trial concluding 30 March 2026, with a 10‑year sentence handed down on 24 July 2026 (cps.gov.uk).
  • This case underscores growing scrutiny of strip‑search powers in the UK, as guidelines demand necessity, same‑sex and multi‑person oversight—protocols flagrantly violated by Hutchings, highlighting systemic failure and abuse of authority (gov.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was the former UK police inspector convicted of abuse?
Gerard Hutchings, 67, was the former police inspector convicted of sexually abusing 18 young men.
How long will Gerard Hutchings be jailed?
Gerard Hutchings was sentenced to 10 years in prison for his crimes.
What offences was Gerard Hutchings convicted of?
He was convicted of indecent assault, causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, and misconduct in public office.
Who were the victims of the abuse by the ex-police inspector?
The victims were 18 young men aged between 17 and 31, whom Hutchings strip searched unlawfully.
When did the offences by Gerard Hutchings occur?
The offences took place between 1999 and 2007.

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