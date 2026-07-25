Thousands Evacuated from Suburbs Around Bordeaux as Wildfires Intensify

Mass Evacuations and Escalating Wildfires in Bordeaux Region

Immediate Response and Evacuation Efforts

PARIS, July 25 (Reuters) - French authorities evacuated thousands of people from suburbs near Bordeaux on Saturday as wildfires in areas around the city showed no signs of abating.

Regions Affected and Administrative Actions

Sophie Brocas, who heads the local administration of La Nouvelle-Aquitaine et de la Gironde which covers the Bordeaux region, said on X that the areas of Le Haillan, Eysines and Merignac were being cleared out.

Government Statements and Military Involvement

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said that more than 141,000 people had so far been evacuated from the Gironde and Landes regions which lie close to Bordeaux, and where the wildfires first broke out this week.

Official Remarks on the Crisis

"The fires which are hitting our country have reached a level that has never been seen before," Lecornu wrote on X on Saturday. The French army has also been drafted in to help.

Climate Conditions and Historical Context

Record Temperatures in Aquitaine

Comparing Current and Historical Data

So far this month, temperatures have averaged 32.2 degrees Celsius (90 degrees Fahrenheit) in the Aquitaine region, which is 7.3 degrees Celsius (13.1 degrees Fahrenheit) above the normal high for July between 1961 to 1990, according to data on Reuters Climate Monitor.

(Reporting by Camille Raynaud, Stephane Mahe, Elizabeth Howcroft and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Susan Fenton)