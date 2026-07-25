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Suburbs around Bordeaux evacuated as wildfires rage - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Suburbs around Bordeaux evacuated as wildfires rage

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 25, 2026

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headlines France Disaster Climate Evacuation

Thousands Evacuated from Suburbs Around Bordeaux as Wildfires Intensify

Mass Evacuations and Escalating Wildfires in Bordeaux Region

Immediate Response and Evacuation Efforts

PARIS, July 25 (Reuters) - French authorities evacuated thousands of people from suburbs near Bordeaux on Saturday as wildfires in areas around the city showed no signs of abating.

Regions Affected and Administrative Actions

Sophie Brocas, who heads the local administration of La Nouvelle-Aquitaine et de la Gironde which covers the Bordeaux region, said on X that the areas of Le Haillan, Eysines and Merignac were being cleared out.

Government Statements and Military Involvement

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said that more than 141,000 people had so far been evacuated from the Gironde and Landes regions which lie close to Bordeaux, and where the wildfires first broke out this week.

Official Remarks on the Crisis

"The fires which are hitting our country have reached a level that has never been seen before," Lecornu wrote on X on Saturday. The French army has also been drafted in to help.

Climate Conditions and Historical Context

Record Temperatures in Aquitaine

Comparing Current and Historical Data

So far this month, temperatures have averaged 32.2 degrees Celsius (90 degrees Fahrenheit) in the Aquitaine region, which is 7.3 degrees Celsius (13.1 degrees Fahrenheit) above the normal high for July between 1961 to 1990, according to data on Reuters Climate Monitor.

(Reporting by Camille Raynaud, Stephane Mahe, Elizabeth Howcroft and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • Authorities ordered preventive evacuations in suburbs of Bordeaux and the Cap‑Ferret peninsula, impacting tens of thousands of residents and tourists. (lemonde.fr)
  • More than 141,000 people have been evacuated across Gironde and Landes, with over 10,000 hectares burned and fires described as ‘unprecedented’ in scale. (apnews.com)
  • Temperatures in Aquitaine averaged 32.2 °C in July—over 7 °C above the 1961–1990 norm—fuelling the blazes and spurring deployment of firefighters, military reinforcements, and international aerial aid. (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which areas near Bordeaux were evacuated due to the wildfires?
The suburbs of Le Haillan, Eysines, and Merignac near Bordeaux were evacuated as wildfires spread.
How many people have been evacuated from the Gironde and Landes regions?
More than 141,000 people have been evacuated from the Gironde and Landes regions as a result of the wildfires.
Who is assisting local authorities in managing the wildfire crisis near Bordeaux?
The French army has been deployed to help manage the wildfire emergency near Bordeaux.
What are the current temperature conditions in the affected region?
July temperatures in the Aquitaine region have averaged 32.2°C, which is 7.3°C above the normal high for the month.
What did French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu say about the severity of the wildfires?
Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu stated the fires have reached an unprecedented level in France.

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