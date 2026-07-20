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Man's death during police arrest in Italy leads to street protests - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Man's death during police arrest in Italy leads to street protests

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 20, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 20, 2026

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Death During Police Arrest in Bologna Triggers Protests and Outcry in Italy

Incident Overview and Public Response

Details of the Arrest and Death

ROME, July 20 (Reuters) - A man in the northern Italian city of Bologna died while being held to the ground by police trying to arrest him, in an incident captured on video that has sparked street protests and which prosecutors are investigating.

Abderrahim Fakir, a Moroccan-born entrepreneur who ran a small removals and cleaning business, died on Sunday after police were called to deal with a man behaving aggressively and damaging a vehicle, Italian media said.

Viral Footage and Political Reaction

Footage of the incident filmed by a resident and widely shared online prompted hundreds of people to protest and drew responses from across the political spectrum, with opposition politicians demanding accountability and the governing coalition defending the officers involved.

Protest Actions and Symbolism

According to the local daily Il Resto del Carlino, demonstrators chanted anti-police slogans and knelt with raised fists, adopting a gesture associated with the Black Lives Matter movement that emerged in the United States following the 2020 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Events Captured on Video

The footage showed Fakir lying face down on the ground while two officers restrain him. He can be heard repeatedly calling for help and struggling for breath before his movements gradually stop.

Official Investigations and Statements

Bologna prosecutors and Italy's Interior Ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Bologna police said they would give bodycam footage from the officers who intervened to the investigators.

Police Actions and Circumstances

According to media reports, officers called emergency services after arriving in the northeastern neighbourhood of Pilastro shortly after noon, when temperatures exceeded 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit). Police tried to calm Fakir before using pepper spray and holding him down while trying to handcuff him after he reacted aggressively, according to media reports.

Community and Political Reactions

Family and Local Demonstrations

"They killed my brother in cold blood, I want justice," Fakir's sister Khadija told reporters as hundreds of people in Pilastro took to the streets on Sunday, with some demonstrators chanting slogans against the police.

Upcoming Protests and Political Support

Another protest was due to take place in central Bologna on Monday, backed by centre-left Mayor Matteo Lepore, the Cgil trade union and other left-leaning organisations.

Government and Law Enforcement Response

Statements from the Right-Wing League

The right-wing League, part of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government, called for rigorous investigations but said police officers were "doing their duty" as they intervened "at the request of exasperated citizens".

(Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni; Editing by Alvise Armellini and Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • A video shows Fakir restrained face‑down by police and a resident using pepper spray; he later loses consciousness and dies—bodycam footage and autopsy underway
  • Prosecutors opened an investigation under Italy’s new “model‑45 bis” procedure, including two officers and four paramedics, probing possible negligent homicide
  • Protests erupted with chants for justice and comparisons to George Floyd, while opposition calls for transparency clash with government support for police actions

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was the man that died during the police arrest in Bologna?
Abderrahim Fakir, a Moroccan-born entrepreneur running a removals and cleaning business, died during the police incident.
What actions did protesters take in response to the incident?
Protesters gathered in Bologna, chanting anti-police slogans and kneeling with raised fists, echoing gestures associated with the Black Lives Matter movement.
How are authorities responding to the incident?
Bologna prosecutors are investigating, and police have provided bodycam footage to the investigators, while Italy's Interior Ministry has yet to comment.
What was captured in the widely shared video of the incident?
The video showed Fakir restrained face down by police, repeatedly calling for help and struggling to breathe before his movements ceased.

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