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Estee Lauder raises annual forecasts on resilient demand ahead of holiday season - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Estee Lauder raises annual forecasts on resilient demand ahead of holiday season

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 2, 2026

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Finance Markets Consumer Goods

Estee Lauder Increases Annual Sales and Profit Outlook Amid Robust Skincare Demand

Estee Lauder's Financial Performance and Strategic Initiatives

Upgraded Sales and Profit Forecasts

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Estee Lauder raised its annual sales and profit forecasts on Monday, banking on resilient demand for its premium skincare and fragrance brands ahead of the holiday season as CEO Stephane de La Faverie's year-long turnaround efforts boost growth.

Consumer Trends Driving Growth

Consumers, particularly affluent and younger groups, have continued to indulge in skincare and fragrance purchases despite economic uncertainty, strengthening sales for the Clinique and Tom Ford owner's luxury skincare and fragrances.

Strategic Initiatives Under 'Beauty Reimagined'

Innovation and Market Expansion

As part of CEO's 'Beauty Reimagined' strategy, Estee Lauder has been focusing on faster innovation, expanding into new channels and markets, leveraging AI for consumer insights and marketing, increasing consumer-facing investment, streamlining operations and saving costs by trimming roles.

Future Outlook

Sales Growth Projections

The company expects fiscal 2027 organic sales to grow between 4% and 5.5%, compared with its prior forecast of a 3% to 5% rise.

Profit Expectations

It also expects annual adjusted profit to be in the range of $3.20 to $3.45 per share, compared with its earlier forecast of $3.10 to $3.35.

(Reporting by Anuja Bharat Mistry in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Key Takeaways

  • Organic sales growth guidance raised to 4%–5.5% from prior 3%–5% forecast, reflecting robust consumer demand.
  • Adjusted EPS outlook improved to $3.20–$3.45 (from $3.10–$3.35), signaling heightened profitability.
  • ‘Beauty Reimagined’ initiatives—including AI marketing, channel expansion, operational streamlining—are delivering tangible results.

Frequently Asked Questions

What strategies are driving Estee Lauder's growth?
Key strategies include innovation, expansion into new markets, leveraging AI, and streamlining operations.
Which consumer groups are boosting Estee Lauder's sales?
Affluent and younger consumer groups continue to buy skincare and fragrances, boosting sales.
What is the expected organic sales growth for fiscal 2027?
Estee Lauder expects organic sales to grow between 4% and 5.5% by fiscal 2027.

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