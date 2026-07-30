Societe Generale Achieves Record Profit as Retail Banking Shines in Q2 2024

Societe Generale's Q2 2024 Financial Performance and Strategic Outlook

By Mathieu Rosemain

PARIS, July 30 (Reuters) - French bank Societe Generale posted record quarterly profit on Thursday and upped its 2026 profitability target, as a recovery in retail banking and tight cost controls offset a third consecutive quarter of shrinking revenue at its trading arm.

Record-Breaking Net Income and Revenue Growth

Group net income rose to a forecast-beating €1.79 billion ($2.04 billion) in the second quarter, up 23% from a year earlier and reaching a record, ahead of the €1.57 billion average of 13 analyst estimates compiled by SocGen.

Revenues also came in ahead of expectations, up 4.5% to €7.1 billion, with lower-than-anticipated costs.

Profitability Targets and Cost Controls

France's second-biggest listed lender by market valuation now expects a full-year return on tangible equity -- a key measure of profitability -- of around 11%, up from a previous target of above 10%.

SocGen, which delivers its next strategy update in September, also lifted its cost-cutting goal after the bank's cost-to-income ratio came in below a full-year target of 60%.

Leadership and Market Performance

CEO Slawomir Krupa's Turnaround Strategy

CEO Slawomir Krupa has embarked on one of Europe's most closely watched banking turnarounds since he took the helm in May 2023.

Share Price Surge and Investor Confidence

After a rocky start, the efforts are paying off: SocGen's share price more than tripled since he took over, outperforming the EURO STOXX Banks index, as investors cheer his focus on capital, costs and execution.

But the bank, still worth only half of larger French rival BNP Paribas, faces the tougher task of proving it can generate sustained growth in a competitive landscape, with digital lenders such as Revolut expanding rapidly and U.S. banks continuing to gain ground in investment banking.

Shareholder Returns

SocGen also announced a €1.5 billion extraordinary share buyback starting August 3, alongside an interim cash dividend of €0.75 per share, up 23% from a year earlier.

Trading Arm Performance and Competitive Landscape

SocGen Traders Falling Behind Rivals

SOCGEN TRADERS FALLING BEHIND RIVALS

SocGen's second-quarter results follow a run of European bank earnings lifted by a trading boom fuelled by Iran war-driven volatility and a wave of dealmaking.

Unlike BNP, Barclays , UBS and Deutsche Bank, which all posted strong gains, SocGen's trading arm disappointed.

Fixed Income and Currencies Trading

Sales from trading in fixed income and currencies fell 11.3%, missing expectations, which the bank blamed on an "unfavourable environment" for a business mix heavily exposed to Europe and rates trading.

This is the third quarter in a row in which SocGen has reported falling year-on-year revenue from its trading business.

Equities and Investment Banking Revenue

Equities revenue rose 5.5% to just over €1 billion, helped by derivatives, financing and prime services activity, lower than the pace seen at BNP and at Barclays.

SocGen's overall investment banking unit, however, saw revenue grow 2.7% from a year earlier.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8778 euros)

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes)