Siltronic Upgrades 2026 Revenue Forecast Due to Increased Wafer Area Sales
Siltronic's Revised Revenue Guidance for 2026
Background on Siltronic's Forecast Update
July 30 (Reuters) - German semiconductor materials supplier Siltronic on Thursday slightly upgraded its annual sales guidance, driven by an expected increase in wafer area sales.
Details of the Updated Revenue Outlook
The company now expects 2026 revenue to fall by a low to mid-single digit percentage range below the previous year, having previously forecast sales to decline in the mid-single-digit percent.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Ozan Ergenay in Gdansk, editing by Matt Scuffham)