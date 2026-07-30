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Finance

Siltronic upgrades annual revenue guidance on higher wafer area sales

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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Siltronic Upgrades 2026 Revenue Forecast Due to Increased Wafer Area Sales

Siltronic's Revised Revenue Guidance for 2026

Background on Siltronic's Forecast Update

July 30 (Reuters) - German semiconductor materials supplier Siltronic on Thursday slightly upgraded its annual sales guidance, driven by an expected increase in wafer area sales.

Details of the Updated Revenue Outlook

The company now expects 2026 revenue to fall by a low to mid-single digit percentage range below the previous year, having previously forecast sales to decline in the mid-single-digit percent.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Ozan Ergenay in Gdansk, editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • Revenue guidance improved: now expects a low‑ to mid‑single‑digit percent decline year‑on‑year, upgraded from mid‑single‑digit decline, due to higher wafer area sales in 2025.
  • Wafer area sold rose in 2025, outperforming the prior year, but headwinds including FX, price pressure and SD line closure temper outlook (siltronic.com).
  • On a comparable basis—excluding exchange‑rate effects and the SD line impact—2026 sales are expected to be roughly flat versus 2025 (siltronic.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Siltronic upgrade its annual revenue guidance?
Siltronic upgraded its annual revenue guidance due to an expected increase in wafer area sales.
Which sector does Siltronic operate in?
Siltronic operates as a semiconductor materials supplier.
What was Siltronic's previous revenue outlook?
Previously, Siltronic forecast its sales to decline in the mid-single-digit percent range.

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