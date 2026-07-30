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LSEG lifts outlook after first-half revenue beats expectations - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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LSEG lifts outlook after first-half revenue beats expectations

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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LSEG lifts outlook after first-half revenue beat

London Stock Exchange Group Reports Strong First-Half Performance

July 30 (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange Group on Thursday lifted its 2026 margin outlook and the bottom end of its revenue forecast, after a spike in trading activity boosted the company's markets business and helped it beat first-half expectations.

Impact of Global Events on Trading Activity

The U.S.-Israeli war with Iran is now in its fifth month and worries over its knock-on effects have led to a significant spike in trading across all asset classes, helping LSEG's markets business that typically benefits from market volatility.

Expansion of Offerings and AI Concerns

LSEG, which operates the London Stock Exchange and provides data and analytics, has also been expanding its offerings to support diverse demand and counter worries that AI will undermine its data business and squeeze its income.

CEO Statement on Market Performance

"Our Markets businesses had an exceptional first half, achieving double-digit growth through sustained investment," LSEG CEO David Schwimmer said, adding that the company has "never been better positioned for future growth."    

Financial Outlook and Analyst Expectations

The company, which has also been navigating pressure from activist investor Elliott, now expects organic constant-currency growth of 7.0% to 7.5% in total income, excluding recoveries, for the year.

It had previously forecast growth at the upper end of its 6.5% to 7.5% range. Analysts are expecting income excluding recoveries to grow 7.8% on an organic constant-currency basis, but predict that would slow to 6.8% in 2027.

LSEG also forecast EBITDA margin growth of around 100 basis points, compared with its previous expectation 80-100 basis point rise.

For the six months to June, sales rose 8.4% versus expectations of 8.3%.

Reuters' Role in LSEG's Business

Reuters provides news for LSEG's news and data terminal, Workspace, and other products.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru and Samuel Indyk in London; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

Key Takeaways

  • First‑half revenue exceeded expectations, driven by a spike in trading across all asset classes as geopolitical tensions from the U.S.‑Israeli war with Iran boosted LSEG’s markets business (marketscreener.com).
  • LSEG upgraded its full‑year outlook, now forecasting organic constant‑currency total income growth (excluding recoveries) of 7.0–7.5%, up from the previous upper end of 7.5% (lseg.com).
  • Beyond trading activity, momentum remained strong in subscription businesses—Data & Analytics, FTSE Russell, Risk Intelligence—and continuing product innovation and AI rollout (‘LSEG Everywhere’) supported the performance (lseg.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did LSEG lift its 2026 revenue outlook?
LSEG raised its 2026 revenue outlook after better-than-expected first-half sales driven by a spike in trading activity due to uncertainties in the Iran war.
What contributed to LSEG's strong first-half sales?
A surge in trading activity related to Iran war-driven uncertainties boosted LSEG’s markets business and contributed to higher sales.
Which products does Reuters provide news for in relation to LSEG?
Reuters provides news for LSEG's news and data terminal, Workspace, and other related products.
Where is the London Stock Exchange Group based?
The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) is based in London, United Kingdom.

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