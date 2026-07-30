Adidas Increases 2026 Sales Outlook After Strong First Half Growth
Adidas Raises Sales Forecast Following Strong Performance
First Half Sales Performance Exceeds Expectations
July 30(Reuters) - German sportswear maker Adidas on Thursday raised its sales forecast for the year, following what it said it was a better-than-expected sales performance during the first half.
Updated Revenue Growth Guidance
It now expects currency-neutral revenues to grow between 9% and 10% compared with a previous guidance for high single-digit growth.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Linda PasquiniEditing by Ludwig Burger)