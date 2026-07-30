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Adidas raises 2026 sales outlook - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Adidas raises 2026 sales outlook

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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Adidas Increases 2026 Sales Outlook After Strong First Half Growth

Adidas Raises Sales Forecast Following Strong Performance

First Half Sales Performance Exceeds Expectations

July 30(Reuters) - German sportswear maker Adidas on Thursday raised its sales forecast for the year, following what it said it was a better-than-expected sales performance during the first half.

Updated Revenue Growth Guidance

It now expects currency-neutral revenues to grow between 9% and 10% compared with a previous guidance for high single-digit growth.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Linda PasquiniEditing by Ludwig Burger)

Key Takeaways

  • Adidas lifted its full‑year 2026 currency‑neutral revenue growth forecast to around 9–10%, revised upward from a previously guided high single‑digit increase. (report.adidas-group.com)
  • The upgrade follows a strong first half and notably a 14% currency‑neutral revenue gain in Q1 2026, underpinned by double‑digit growth in running, apparel, and direct‑to‑consumer (DTC) channels. (adidas-group.com)
  • Despite macroeconomic headwinds—including unfavorable FX and U.S. tariffs—Adidas still expects operating profit to rise to about €2.3 billion in 2026, supported by continued product momentum and market share gains. (adidas-group.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Adidas raise its sales outlook for 2026?
Adidas raised its sales outlook due to a better-than-expected sales performance during the first half of the year.
What was Adidas' previous sales growth guidance?
Adidas previously guided for high single-digit revenue growth.
Who reported the update on Adidas' sales outlook?
The update was reported by Linda Pasquini and edited by Ludwig Burger.

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