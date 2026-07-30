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ING hikes full year guidance after quarterly profit beat expectations - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ING hikes full year guidance after quarterly profit beat expectations

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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ING Raises Full-Year Guidance Following Q2 Profit Beat, Fueled by Fee Growth

ING's Strong Q2 Performance and Updated Outlook

Second Quarter Profit Surpasses Expectations

July 30 (Reuters) - Dutch lender ING on Thursday raised its full-year total income guidance to more than 24.5 billion euros ($28.0 billion) after reporting a second quarter profit that beat market expectations.

Net Result and Analyst Consensus

The bank posted a net result of €1.95 billion, ahead of analyst expectations of €1.83 billion seen in a company-compiled consensus, lifted in part by a 14% year-on-year rise in fee income to €1.28 billion.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8733 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Jakob Van Calster and Mateusz Rabiega)

Key Takeaways

  • ING’s Q2 net result of €1.95 billion surpassed the €1.83 billion consensus, driven by strong fee income growth of 14% to €1.28 billion.
  • The bank upgraded its full‑year total income guidance from about €24 billion to over €24.5 billion, reflecting confidence in continued revenue momentum.
  • Analysts—including J.P. Morgan—are raising their forecasts further, projecting total income around €24.5 billion for 2026, above the previously communicated targets.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is ING's updated full-year income guidance?
ING raised its full-year total income guidance to over 24.5 billion euros.
How much net profit did ING report for Q2?
ING reported a net result of €1.95 billion for the second quarter.
Did ING's quarterly profit beat analyst expectations?
Yes, ING's Q2 profit of €1.95 billion exceeded the consensus expectation of €1.83 billion.
What was the growth rate for ING's fee income in Q2?
Fee income increased by 14% year-on-year to €1.28 billion.
Where is ING headquartered?
ING is a Dutch bank headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

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