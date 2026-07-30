ING Raises Full-Year Guidance Following Q2 Profit Beat, Fueled by Fee Growth
ING's Strong Q2 Performance and Updated Outlook
Second Quarter Profit Surpasses Expectations
July 30 (Reuters) - Dutch lender ING on Thursday raised its full-year total income guidance to more than 24.5 billion euros ($28.0 billion) after reporting a second quarter profit that beat market expectations.
Net Result and Analyst Consensus
The bank posted a net result of €1.95 billion, ahead of analyst expectations of €1.83 billion seen in a company-compiled consensus, lifted in part by a 14% year-on-year rise in fee income to €1.28 billion.
Exchange Rate Information
($1 = 0.8733 euros)
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Jakob Van Calster and Mateusz Rabiega)