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France's Schneider Electric raises 2026 guidance on data-centre demand - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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France's Schneider Electric raises 2026 guidance on data-centre demand

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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Schneider Electric Lifts 2026 Outlook Amid Surging Data Centre Demand

Schneider Electric’s Financial Performance and Market Position

Upgraded Profit Guidance and Data Centre Demand

July 30 (Reuters) - French industrial group Schneider Electric raised its full-year core profit guidance as it cements its role as a key supplier to big cloud companies building data centres.

Schneider, once known primarily for industrial components like fuses and circuit breakers, now builds the backbone of data centres, supplying everything from cooling units and server racks to critical power distribution equipment. 

2026 EBITA Growth Outlook

The company now expects EBITA growth between 14% and 19% in 2026, from the previously expected 10% to 15% range.

First Half 2024 Results

Adjusted EBITA came in at €4.09 billion ($4.68 billion) for the first half of the year, beating analysts' €3.8 billion expectation in a company-provided consensus.

Challenges and Risks Ahead

Geopolitical and Supply Chain Risks

The company expects disruption in the Middle East to impact the second part of the year, with potential for pressure on global supply chains and increased inflation dependent on the duration of the conflict. 

Currency Impacts

Schneider's second-quarter revenue of €21.23 billion took a €124 million currency hit, mainly from a weaker U.S. dollar and Indian rupee. The company expects a €400 million to €500 million currency drag on its full-year revenue.

CEO Statement

"While demand in Data Centers remained at a very high level, Energy Management delivered broad-based growth in H1 across all end markets," CEO Olivier Blum said in a statement.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8732 euros)

(Reporting by Mathias de Rozario and Aleksandra Kret in Gdansk; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

Key Takeaways

  • Robust demand from hyperscale cloud and AI‑driven data‑centre build‑outs is propelling Schneider’s shift from traditional components to infrastructure provider across cooling, racks and power systems, with data centres now a leading growth engine (investing.com).
  • The company raised its full‑year EBITA guidance to +14–19% for 2026, outperforming earlier forecasts of +10–15%, underpinned by H1 results that exceeded consensus (€4.09 bn vs €3.8 bn) (investing.com).
  • Geopolitical risks—particularly disruptions in the Middle East—alongside FX headwinds (weaker USD/INR) causing a projected €400–500 million drag on full‑year revenue, temper the outlook (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Schneider Electric raise its 2026 guidance?
Schneider Electric raised its 2026 guidance due to increased demand from big cloud companies building data centres.
How much EBITA growth does Schneider Electric now expect in 2026?
Schneider Electric now expects EBITA growth between 14% and 19% in 2026, up from the previously expected 10% to 15%.
What challenges does Schneider Electric foresee for the rest of the year?
Schneider expects supply chain disruptions and inflation risks from Middle East conflicts and currency headwinds impacting full-year revenue.
What was Schneider Electric's adjusted EBITA for the first half of the year?
Schneider Electric's adjusted EBITA for the first half of the year was €4.09 billion, beating analysts' expectations.
How does currency fluctuation affect Schneider Electric's revenue?
Currency fluctuations, mainly from a weaker U.S. dollar and Indian rupee, are expected to reduce full-year revenue by €400 million to €500 million.

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