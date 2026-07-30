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Avolta reports higher first-half turnover as cost controls boost cash flow - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Avolta reports higher first-half turnover as cost controls boost cash flow

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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Avolta reports higher first-half turnover as cost controls boost cash flow

First-Half Financial Performance and Strategic Overview

July 30 (Reuters) - Travel retailer and food service operator Avolta 

Organic Turnover Growth Amid Geopolitical Volatility

reported a 3.7% rise in first-half organic turnover on Thursday, as tight cost management supported cash generation despite a volatile geopolitical backdrop.

Core Turnover Figures

The Swiss company, which operates shops, cafes and restaurants at airports, on cruise ships, in seaports and other tourist locations worldwide, reported first-half core turnover of 6.44 billion Swiss francs ($7.90 billion), down from 6.61 billion francs a year earlier.

Impact of Middle East Conflict on Growth

Adjusted for the impact of the Middle East conflict, organic growth would have risen 5.2%, the company said.

Outlook and Strategic Measures

Avolta maintained its medium-term outlook, citing the temporary nature of any impact from the Middle East conflict.

CEO Statement on Strategy and Profitability

"While near-term volatility persists, we continue to deliver against our medium-term strategy and take the necessary measures to protect profitability and cash generation, while progressing the ramp-up of our new operations," Avolta CEO Xavier Rossinyol said in a statement.

Company Background and Additional Information

Avolta was formed through the combination of travel retailer Dufry and Italy's Autogrill and was renamed in 2023.

($1 = 0.8153 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Anastasiia Kozlova in Gdansk; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Key Takeaways

  • Organic turnover rose 3.7% in H1 2026 vs prior year, with core turnover at CHF 6.44 billion despite overall reported decline (tradingview.com)
  • Strong cost controls and operational discipline continue to underpin resilient cash generation, aligning with Avolta's Destination 2027 strategy (avoltaworld.com)
  • Avolta is extending and securing strategic travel retail concessions globally—including at Zurich Airport and in entering the Japanese market—which reinforces long‑term growth and cash flow prospects (avoltaworld.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Avolta's organic turnover growth in the first half?
Avolta reported a 3.7% rise in first-half organic turnover.
How much was Avolta's first-half core turnover in Swiss francs?
Avolta's first-half core turnover was 6.44 billion Swiss francs.
What factors contributed to Avolta's improved cash generation?
Tight cost management supported Avolta's cash generation.
Where does Avolta operate its retail and food service businesses?
Avolta operates shops, cafes, and restaurants at airports, cruise ships, seaports, and tourist locations globally.

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