Accor Revenue Per Available Room Drops Slightly in Second Quarter Amid UAE Slump

Second Quarter Performance and Regional Impact

Overall Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) Trends

July 30 (Reuters) - French hotel group Accor said on Thursday its revenue per available room fell slightly in the second quarter, as demand slumped in the United Arab Emirates due to the conflict in the Middle East.

Year-on-Year Comparison

Revenue per available room (RevPAR) was down 0.2% year on year in the second quarter but was up 4.6% year on year in the first half excluding the Middle East, the hotel group said.

United Arab Emirates Market Performance

Occupancy Rate Recovery

Chief Financial Officer Martine Gerow told Reuters that occupancy rates in the UAE recovered significantly during the second quarter, with July performance returning to growth in Dubai compared with the same month last year.

Outlook for Dubai

(Reporting by Ronan Corcoran and Alexander Klyve Gudbrandsen, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak and Matt Scuffham)