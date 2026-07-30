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Accor revenue per available room falls slightly in second quarter - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Accor revenue per available room falls slightly in second quarter

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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Accor Revenue Per Available Room Drops Slightly in Second Quarter Amid UAE Slump

Second Quarter Performance and Regional Impact

Overall Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) Trends

July 30 (Reuters) - French hotel group Accor said on Thursday its revenue per available room fell slightly in the second quarter, as demand slumped in the United Arab Emirates due to the conflict in the Middle East.

Year-on-Year Comparison

Revenue per available room (RevPAR) was down 0.2% year on year in the second quarter but was up 4.6% year on year in the first half excluding the Middle East, the hotel group said.

United Arab Emirates Market Performance

Occupancy Rate Recovery

Chief Financial Officer Martine Gerow told Reuters that occupancy rates in the UAE recovered significantly during the second quarter, with July performance returning to growth in Dubai compared with the same month last year.

Outlook for Dubai

(Reporting by Ronan Corcoran and Alexander Klyve Gudbrandsen, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak and Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • Q2 2026 RevPAR slipped by just 0.2% year‑on‑year due to Middle East demand weakness.
  • Excluding the Middle East, first‑half RevPAR rose a healthy 4.6% year‑on‑year.
  • Accor CFO Martine Gerow noted significant recovery in UAE occupancy, with July in Dubai returning to growth vs. last year.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Accor's revenue per available room in Q2?
Accor's revenue per available room (RevPAR) fell by 0.2% year on year in the second quarter.
What factor contributed to the decline in Accor's RevPAR?
The decline was due to slumping demand in the United Arab Emirates amid the Middle East conflict.
How did Accor's RevPAR perform excluding the Middle East?
Excluding the Middle East, Accor's RevPAR was up 4.6% year on year in the first half.
Did occupancy rates recover in the UAE during Q2?
Yes, occupancy rates in the UAE recovered significantly in Q2, with July performance in Dubai returning to growth compared to the same month last year.

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