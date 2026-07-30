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British American Tobacco beats first-half profit expectations - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

British American Tobacco beats first-half profit expectations 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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BAT lifts annual profit growth target as Velo drives U.S. momentum

British American Tobacco's Financial Performance and Strategic Moves

Upgraded Earnings Forecast

July 30 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco on Thursday lifted its annual earnings growth forecast as surging demand for its Velo nicotine pouches and a strong U.S. performance offset a sharp decline in Asia.

The maker of Lucky Strike and Dunhill cigarettes said it now expects full-year adjusted earnings per share growth towards the middle of its 5%-8% medium-term guidance range, a step up from its earlier guidance of the lower end of that range.

Revenue and Profit Guidance

It maintained its guidance for revenue and adjusted operating profit growth at the lower end of their respective 3%-5% and 4%-6% ranges, a move that had disappointed investors in June.

Shares of the company fell as much as 3% in early trading.

Strategic Shifts and Market Adaptation

Investment in Smoking Alternatives

BAT has been grappling with a decline in demand for traditional cigarettes and has poured investment into smoking alternatives to boost profits.

AI-Driven Restructuring

It also undertook a sweeping AI-driven overhaul last month under which it plans to cut around 5,500 jobs and shift roughly 3,500 roles to third parties, including consultancy Accenture, in a restructuring that excludes the United States, its biggest market.

Regulatory Developments in the U.S.

BAT is also expected to benefit from a U.S. FDA move that now allows the sale of some unlicensed vapes, which the company has said opens up a market worth as much as £7 billion.

Performance of New Categories

Growth in Modern Oral and Vapour Products

Its new categories revenue — spanning vapour, heated products and modern oral — accelerated to 18% growth at constant currencies, with modern oral volume share in its top markets rising 8.4 percentage points to 39.2%.

Adjusted Earnings Report

The company reported adjusted earnings of 164 pence per share for the six months to June 30, a 7.9% rise from a year ago, and above a company-compiled consensus of 158.5 pence.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and David Holmes)

Key Takeaways

  • Adjusted diluted EPS of 164 pence beats consensus of 158.5 pence, delivering a 7.9% year‑on‑year gain (lse.co.uk).
  • New Categories—particularly Velo (nicotine pouches) and Vuse (vapes)—drove robust revenue and category contribution growth, helping offset falling cigarette volumes (tradingview.com).
  • BAT remains on track to meet full‑year targets, expecting mid‑teens growth in New Category revenue and confirming its mid‑term algorithm of 3‑5% revenue and 5‑8% adjusted diluted EPS growth for 2026 (bat.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did British American Tobacco's first-half profit rise?
British American Tobacco's first-half profit rose by 7.9% at current currency.
What drove British American Tobacco's higher earnings?
Gains from Velo nicotine pouches and Vuse vapes offset a decline in cigarette volumes.
What were British American Tobacco's adjusted diluted earnings per share?
The company posted adjusted diluted earnings of 164 pence per share.
Which cigarette brands are made by British American Tobacco?
British American Tobacco manufactures Lucky Strike and Dunhill cigarettes.

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