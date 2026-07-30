French Economy Expands by 0.2 Percent in Second Quarter of 2026
Overview of France's Economic Performance in 2026
Second Quarter Growth Data
PARIS, July 30 (Reuters) - The French economy grew by 0.2 percent during the second quarter, official data showed on Thursday, in line with a Reuters analyst poll, as a pickup in household spending and exports boosted the euro zone's second-biggest economy.
Comparison with First Quarter
The second-quarter growth came after the French economy retracted by 0.1 percent during the first quarter.
Revised Growth Forecast for 2026
Earlier in July, France cut its overall growth forecast for the whole of 2026 to 0.7% from 0.9%.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Diana Mandia Alvarez; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)