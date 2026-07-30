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French economy grew 0.2 percent in second quarter - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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French economy grew 0.2 percent in second quarter

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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French Economy Expands by 0.2 Percent in Second Quarter of 2026

Overview of France's Economic Performance in 2026

Second Quarter Growth Data

PARIS, July 30 (Reuters) - The French economy grew by 0.2 percent during the second quarter, official data showed on Thursday, in line with a Reuters analyst poll, as a pickup in household spending and exports boosted the euro zone's second-biggest economy.

Comparison with First Quarter

The second-quarter growth came after the French economy retracted by 0.1 percent during the first quarter.

Revised Growth Forecast for 2026

Earlier in July, France cut its overall growth forecast for the whole of 2026 to 0.7% from 0.9%.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Diana Mandia Alvarez; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Key Takeaways

  • France’s economy edged up by 0.2% in Q2 2026, reversing the 0.1% drop in Q1 and aligning with consensus expectations. (ec.europa.eu)
  • Earlier in July, both the government and INSEE downgraded France’s full‑year 2026 growth forecast from around 0.9% to 0.7%, citing weak early‑year performance and global uncertainty. (investing.com)
  • Despite Q2 growth, rising unemployment (up 0.8% in absolute jobseekers) and pressure on public finances highlight enduring vulnerabilities in the economy. (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the growth rate of the French economy in the second quarter?
The French economy grew by 0.2 percent during the second quarter.
How did the French economy perform in the first quarter?
The French economy contracted by 0.1 percent in the first quarter.
What factors contributed to the second quarter's economic growth?
A pickup in household spending and exports boosted the economy.
How does France's economic performance compare within the euro zone?
France is the euro zone's second-biggest economy and showed growth in line with analyst expectations.

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