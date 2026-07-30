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Finance

Arcadis rejects $5.7 billion takeover bid from WSP Global

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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Arcadis Turns Down $5.7 Billion Takeover Bid from WSP Global

Arcadis Rejects Second Takeover Offer from WSP Global

Background of the Takeover Bid

July 30 (Reuters) - Dutch engineering consultancy group Arcadis said on Thursday it unanimously rejected a second, €5 billion ($5.73 billion) takeover bid from Canadian peer WSP Global, saying it continued to fundamentally undervalue the company.

Financial Details of the Offer

($1 = 0.8733 euros)

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Key Takeaways

  • Arcadis received and rejected a revised unsolicited bid of €51.50 per share from WSP Global, as it undervalued the company and didn’t address strategic, cultural and stakeholder concerns. (via.ritzau.dk)
  • The first offer, at €48.50 per share, was unanimously rejected for similar reasons, prompting WSP’s second proposal under review. (live.euronext.com)
  • Arcadis emphasized its strong operational momentum, strategic growth actions, and confidence in delivering value significantly beyond WSP’s proposal. (via.ritzau.dk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who made the takeover bid for Arcadis?
Canadian engineering firm WSP Global made the takeover bid for Arcadis.
How much was the takeover bid valued at?
The second takeover bid was valued at €5 billion, approximately $5.73 billion.
Why did Arcadis reject the takeover offer?
Arcadis rejected the bid, stating it fundamentally undervalued the company.
How many takeover offers has Arcadis received from WSP Global?
Arcadis has received and rejected two takeover bids from WSP Global.

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