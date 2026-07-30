Arcadis rejects $5.7 billion takeover bid from WSP Global

Arcadis Turns Down $5.7 Billion Takeover Bid from WSP Global
Arcadis Rejects Second Takeover Offer from WSP Global
Background of the Takeover Bid
July 30 (Reuters) - Dutch engineering consultancy group Arcadis said on Thursday it unanimously rejected a second, €5 billion ($5.73 billion) takeover bid from Canadian peer WSP Global, saying it continued to fundamentally undervalue the company.
Financial Details of the Offer
($1 = 0.8733 euros)
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)