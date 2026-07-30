GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Rolls-Royce raises full-year profit forecast after strong first half - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Rolls-Royce raises full-year profit forecast after strong first half

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Earnings Aerospace UK Business

Rolls-Royce hikes profit forecast after strong first half

Rolls-Royce Reports Strong First Half and Raises Full-Year Outlook

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Rolls-Royce raised its full-year outlook far beyond market expectations after it posted a 46% jump in first-half operating profit on a better performance in the civil aircraft aftermarket and increased demand in defence.

The British engineering company said it now expected to make £4.7 billion to £4.9 billion in underlying operating profit, up from previous guidance of £4.0 billion to £4.2 billion.

Before Thursday's update, analysts were expecting £4.2 billion, according to a company-supplied poll.

Transformation and Operational Progress

Chief Executive Tufan Erginbilgic said his transformation of the company continued to deliver, with significant operational and strategic progress in the period.

Civil Aerospace Performance

"In Civil Aerospace, where we continued to improve our aftermarket profitability, we have also effectively eliminated aircraft on ground, providing a significant operational benefit to our customers," he said.

Defence Sector Achievements

"In Defence, we continued to establish our leading position in autonomous propulsion with several key milestones achieved in the period."

Power Systems Business Growth

The company's power systems business was boosted by demand from data centres, he added.

Financial Results

Higher profitability across all of its divisions resulted in Rolls-Royce reporting £2.5 billion in underlying operating profit for the first half.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton and Sarah Young)

Key Takeaways

  • First‑half operating profit jumped 46%, powered by a healthy civil aircraft aftermarket and increased defence demand.
  • Full‑year outlook raised to £4.7–4.9 billion underlying operating profit, reflecting confidence beyond prior guidance of £4.0–4.2 billion.
  • The company is benefitting from sustained momentum across its core divisions—Civil Aerospace recovery, defence aftermarket overhaul, and improved power systems performance.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new full-year profit outlook for Rolls-Royce?
The new full-year underlying operating profit forecast for Rolls-Royce is between £4.7 billion and £4.9 billion, up from the prior range of £4.0 billion to £4.2 billion.
What factors contributed to Rolls-Royce's higher operating profit?
Improved performance in the civil aircraft after-market and increased demand for defence products contributed to Rolls-Royce's higher operating profit.
Who reported and edited this Rolls-Royce earnings news?
The report was written by Paul Sandle and edited by Kate Holton.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Spain's economic growth accelerates to 0.7% in second quarter

Spain's economic growth accelerates to 0.7% in second quarter

Image for With fields destroyed and hives lost, Gaza's beekeepers struggle to start over

With fields destroyed and hives lost, Gaza's beekeepers struggle to start over

Image for Private equity firm CVC beats half-year profit expectations

Private equity firm CVC beats half-year profit expectations

Image for UK's Drax first-half profit slides 39% on weaker power prices

UK's Drax first-half profit slides 39% on weaker power prices

Image for Magnum Ice Cream reports first-half earnings above expectations

Magnum Ice Cream reports first-half earnings above expectations

Image for Schroders reports £4.2 billion outflows ahead of sale to Nuveen

Schroders reports £4.2 billion outflows ahead of sale to Nuveen

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Lloyds reports first-half profit up 23%, outlines new strategy
Lloyds reports first-half profit up 23%, outlines new strategy
Image for Shell more than doubles its profit in Q2, beating expectations
Shell more than doubles its profit in Q2, beating expectations
Image for MTU Aero Engines beats Q2 forecasts, raises 2026 cash flow outlook
MTU Aero Engines beats Q2 forecasts, raises 2026 cash flow outlook
Image for Anglo American posts $858 million H1 loss, raises dividend as Teck merger awaits approval
Anglo American posts $858 million H1 loss, raises dividend as Teck merger awaits approval
Image for UK's BAE Systems upgrades 2026 outlook on military demand
UK's BAE Systems upgrades 2026 outlook on military demand
Image for British American Tobacco beats first-half profit expectations 
British American Tobacco beats first-half profit expectations 
Image for LSEG lifts outlook after first-half revenue beats expectations
LSEG lifts outlook after first-half revenue beats expectations
Image for Stellantis operating income more than triples in Q2, driven by North America
Stellantis operating income more than triples in Q2, driven by North America
Image for Accor revenue per available room falls slightly in second quarter
Accor revenue per available room falls slightly in second quarter
Image for Air France-KLM beats quarterly profit expectations but trims capacity forecasts
Air France-KLM beats quarterly profit expectations but trims capacity forecasts
Image for French economy grew 0.2 percent in second quarter
French economy grew 0.2 percent in second quarter
Image for Adidas raises 2026 sales outlook
Adidas raises 2026 sales outlook
View All Finance Posts