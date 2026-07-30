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Shell more than doubles its profit in Q2, beating expectations - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Shell more than doubles its profit in Q2, beating expectations

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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Shell Doubles Q2 Earnings to $9.84 Billion, Surpassing Market Expectations

Shell's Q2 Financial Performance and Market Impact

By Stephanie Kelly and Shadia Nasralla

Record Earnings and Analyst Expectations

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Shell's adjusted earnings, its definition of net profit, reached $9.84 billion in the second quarter, it said on Thursday, beating expectations and more than doubling its profit from the same time last year.

Key Drivers Behind Earnings Growth

Higher oil and gas prices, stronger LNG and oil trading and improved chemicals margins helped support the British major's earnings, offsetting lower sales volumes from disruptions to its Qatar operations during the conflict in the Middle East.

Analyst Consensus and Year-on-Year Comparison

Analysts had expected net profit of $8.92 billion, according to a company-provided consensus, compared with $4.26 billion a year earlier.

Market Disruptions and Industry Impact

Shell and its peers have benefited from the market disruptions caused by the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, which has driven up oil and gas prices and increased volatility across the energy sector. Higher commodity prices have boosted the value of their production, while sharp market swings have created more opportunities for the large trading businesses operated by companies such as Shell, BP and TotalEnergies.

Shareholder Returns and Buyback Programme

Shell said it would maintain the pace of its share buyback programme at $3 billion over the next three months.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly and Shadia Nasralla, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Adjusted earnings jumped to $9.84 billion in Q2, beating the $8.92 billion consensus and more than doubling from $4.26 billion a year earlier (shell.com)
  • Higher oil and gas prices, strong LNG and oil trading, and improved chemicals margins drove the profit gain, despite production setbacks from Middle East conflict‑related disruption in Qatar (shell.gcs-web.com)
  • Shell will continue its shareholder returns via a $3 billion share buyback over the next three months, underpinning its capital allocation strategy (shell.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What were Shell's adjusted earnings in Q2?
Shell reported $9.84 billion in adjusted earnings for the second quarter.
How did Shell's Q2 profit compare to analyst expectations?
Shell's Q2 profit beat analyst expectations, which were at $8.92 billion.
What factors supported Shell's higher earnings in Q2?
Higher oil and gas prices, stronger trading, and improved chemicals margins supported the earnings.
Did Shell face any operational challenges in Q2?
Shell experienced lower sales volumes due to disruptions at its Qatar operations.
What is the status of Shell's share buyback programme?
Shell will maintain its share buyback programme at $3 billion over the next three months.

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