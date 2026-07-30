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Air France-KLM beats quarterly profit expectations but trims capacity forecasts - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Air France-KLM beats quarterly profit expectations but trims capacity forecasts

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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Air France-KLM beats quarterly profit expectations but trims capacity forecasts

Air France-KLM Q2 Results and Strategic Adjustments

By Alessandro Parodi and Joanna Plucinska

July 30 (Reuters) - Air France-KLM cut full-year capacity guidance on Thursday despite a lower than expected drop in second-quarter profit after revenue gains from premium and long-haul travel.

The airline group is leveraging its premium offering and ticket price increases to sustain profits through an industry downturn, though Dutch arm KLM said improvements were not good enough to strengthen its financial foundations.

Global carriers, squeezed by months of elevated jet fuel costs and reduced capacity because of the Iran war, are racing to capitalise on the more lucrative summer season to avoid financial trouble later in the year.

Financial Performance Overview

The Franco-Dutch group posted second-quarter adjusted operating profit of €484 million ($552.5 million), down from €736 million in the same period last year but higher than the €327 million consensus from analysts polled by the company.

Premium Travel Demand

"We delivered strong commercial performance on the back of steady demand for premium travel, notably on the Asian and North American markets," the group's CEO, Benjamin Smith, said in a statement.

Impact of Global Events on Forecasts

Iran War Weighs on Forecasts

KLM Chief Executive Marjan Rintel said in a separate statement that global uncertainties, rising costs and intense competition would continue to pose structural challenges. The Iran war is the latest threat to company finances already facing operational challenges at its Amsterdam Schiphol base.

KLM's Financial Position

"We must remain realistic: one good half-year does not make KLM structurally strong and robust," Rintel said.

Air France-KLM said it had lowered full-year capacity expectations, now guiding for a 1% drop in short and medium-haul flights and a group increase of between 2% and 3%. That is a second cut from the 3% to 5% forecast made before conflict erupted in the Middle East in February.

Finance chief Steven Zaat told reporters the cuts will mainly materialise in the fourth quarter and will include fewer daily flights through European cities such as Dusseldorf and London.

Strategic Moves and Future Outlook

Air France-KLM Bids for TAP Stake

The company trimmed its April fuel bill projection for 2026 by 4% to $8.9 billion, citing newer and more efficient aircraft as well as jet fuel hedging.

Consolidation Opportunities

With €6.8 billion in net cash and €3.5 billion in undrawn credit lines at the end of June, the airline group could reap cheap consolidation opportunities after the Middle East conflict nearly halved the sector's 2026 profit forecast and pushed weaker carriers toward restructuring or buyouts.

The group submitted a binding offer on Wednesday for a stake of at least 44.9% in Portugal's TAP for an undisclosed price, competing with Lufthansa for a strategic partnership and access to TAP's lucrative slots linking its Lisbon hub with Brazil, Portuguese-speaking African countries and the United States.

($1 = 0.8760 euros)

(Reporting by Alessandro Parodi in Gdansk and Joanna Plucinska in LondonEditing by Rosalba O'Brien, Matt Scuffham and David Goodman)

Key Takeaways

  • Q2 adjusted operating profit reached €484 million vs. €327 million forecast—beating expectations despite a drop from €736 million year‑on‑year (airfranceklm.com)
  • Full‑year capacity guidance cut: short/medium‑haul down ~1%, overall capacity now expected to rise just 2–3%, reduced from a pre‑war 3–5% increase (lse.co.uk)
  • Air France‑KLM advanced in TAP privatization, submitting a binding bid for a 44.9% stake in TAP—competing with Lufthansa for strategic access via Lisbon hub (elpais.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What were Air France-KLM's second quarter 2024 adjusted operating profits?
Air France-KLM reported a second-quarter adjusted operating profit of €484 million, higher than analysts' forecast but down from €736 million last year.
Why did Air France-KLM lower its full-year capacity expectations?
The group trimmed its full-year capacity outlook due to subdued demand and industry downturn, now guiding a 1% drop in short and medium-haul and a group increase of 2%-3%.
How is Air France-KLM sustaining profitability amid industry challenges?
The airline group is leveraging premium travel demand, increasing ticket prices, and using jet fuel hedging along with newer, efficient aircraft.
What strategic acquisition did Air France-KLM pursue recently?
Air France-KLM submitted a binding offer for a 44.9% stake in Portugal's TAP to expand its network and access key flight routes.

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