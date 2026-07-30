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Anglo American posts $858 million H1 loss, raises dividend as Teck merger awaits approval - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Anglo American posts $858 million H1 loss, raises dividend as Teck merger awaits approval

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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Anglo American first-half loss shrinks, raises dividend as Teck merger awaits approval

Financial Performance and Strategic Developments

By Clara Denina and Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo

First-Half Financial Results

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Anglo American on Thursday said its loss for the first six months of the year more than halved, raised its dividend and said it continued to make progress with a sweeping overhaul of the company and its proposed merger with Teck Resources.

Restructuring and Business Overhaul

The restructuring has so far yielded one major completed transaction, the 2025 demerger of its South African platinum business, while exits from coal and nickel and the planned sale of diamonds unit De Beers remain under way. The miner's $53 billion all-stock merger with Teck is awaiting final approval from China.

Losses and Earnings Breakdown

It posted an $858 million loss for the first half, compared to a $1.9 billion loss in the same period a year ago, mostly due to a writedown on the steelmaking coal business ahead of its agreed sale.

Core earnings or EBITDA came in at $4.0 billion, slightly above the $3.9 billion expected by analysts.

Leadership and Ongoing Transactions

CEO Duncan Wanblad, who has been streamlining the company's operations since rebuffing a takeover approach from BHP in 2024, said the firm was working through the European Commission's antitrust approval process for the sale of its nickel business, while also advancing the De Beers sale process.

Dividend Update

The company declared an interim dividend of $0.23 per share, up from $0.07 a year earlier but missing a consensus estimate of $0.27.

(Reporting by Clara Denina and Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Louise Heavens and Edwina Gibbs)

Key Takeaways

  • Anglo American’s restructuring continues: the 2025 demerger of Valterra Platinum completed; sales of steelmaking coal and nickel ongoing; De Beers separation underway (angloamerican.com)
  • The $53 billion all‑stock merger with Teck (forming “Anglo Teck”) has cleared Canadian approval but awaits final nod from Chinese regulators—expected between September 2026 and March 2027 (tradingview.com)
  • Anglo American agreed in May 2026 to sell its steelmaking coal business for up to $3.875 billion, aiming to reduce net debt and simplify its portfolio (angloamerican.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Anglo American's financial result for H1?
Anglo American reported an $858 million first-half loss.
What dividend action did Anglo American take?
Despite the loss, Anglo American raised its dividend.
What is the status of the merger with Teck Resources?
The $53 billion all-stock merger with Teck is pending final approval from China.
What restructuring efforts has Anglo American made?
The company completed the demerger of its South African platinum business and is exiting coal and nickel, with plans to sell De Beers.
Where are Anglo American's restructuring efforts focused?
Current efforts include exits from coal, nickel, and the sale of diamond unit De Beers.

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