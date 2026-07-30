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UK's BAE Systems upgrades 2026 outlook on military demand - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's BAE Systems upgrades 2026 outlook on military demand

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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UK's BAE Systems upgrades 2026 outlook as defence orders soar

BAE Systems' Financial Performance and Defence Sector Growth

Increased Defence Orders Amid Global Tensions

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - BAE Systems upgraded its 2026 outlook after governments lifted defence orders given the heightened global threat level, benefiting as the U.S. quadrupled munitions production and Britain pushed ahead with submarine and fighter jet programmes.

Profit Forecast and Company Outlook

BAE, Britain's biggest military supplier, said on Thursday it now expected underlying operating profit to rise between 10% and 12% this year, up from the 9% to 11% range it had previously guided.

CEO Statement on Global Threats

"The global threat picture remains highly volatile and governments are responding with sustained increases in their defence budgets," BAE CEO Charles Woodburn said in a statement.

Recent Financial Results

First Half-Year Performance

For the first six months of the year, the company posted operating profit of £1.70 billion pounds, beating an analyst consensus of £1.66 billion and up 11% on the year earlier.

Order Backlog and Geopolitical Factors

BAE's order backlog has almost doubled since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, buoyed by the prospect of more spending by NATO members, while the Iran war this year means its U.S. and Middle East customers are also looking at new orders.

Technological Advancements and Defence Capabilities

The company highlighted its move to add an anti-drone weapon, the APKWS, to British Typhoon fighter jets, better protecting them in the Middle East after the start of the Iran war.

Share Price Performance

BAE's share price has soared 260% over the last five years as western nations have said they are rearming. It is up 18% in the year to date.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton and Paul Sandle)

Key Takeaways

  • H1 underlying EBIT and profit rose, enabling an upgraded 2026 outlook amid booming defence budgets ⁠— governments worldwide are increasing military spend. (investegate.co.uk)
  • Major new contracts include a £2.5 bn Eurofighter Typhoon support deal and over £1 bn in MBDA missile orders, highlighting strong demand across diverse defence sectors. (uk.finance.yahoo.com)
  • BAE maintains full-year guidance: sales growth of 7–9%, underlying EBIT and EPS growth of 9–11%, and free cash flow exceeding £1.3 bn, underpinned by sustained investment in high‑technology capabilities. (baesystems.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did BAE Systems upgrade its 2026 outlook?
BAE Systems upgraded its 2026 outlook due to increased defence budgets and rising global military demand.
How much did BAE Systems' first-half profit rise?
BAE Systems reported an 11% rise in its first-half profit.
What is driving higher defence budgets globally?
Higher global threat levels are leading governments to increase their defence budgets.
When did BAE Systems announce its updated outlook?
BAE Systems announced the upgraded 2026 outlook on Thursday, July 30.

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