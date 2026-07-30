BMW Q2 Earnings Drop Sharply as Carmaker Announces 8,000 Job Cuts Worldwide

BMW Faces Financial Setbacks and Workforce Reductions in Q2

Quarterly Earnings and Analyst Expectations

BERLIN, July 30 (Reuters) - German premium carmaker BMW said it was steeling itself for tougher competition with workforce reductions as pre-tax earnings slumped by over a third in the second quarter due Middle East headwinds and weakness in China.

The company on Thursday reported quarterly pre-tax earnings of €1.7 billion ($1.95 billion), compared with analysts' forecast of €1.6 billion in a company-provided consensus.

Operating Margin Performance

The operating margin in the core automotive business narrowed to 2.3%, beating analysts' forecast of 2.2% but down from 5.4% a year earlier.

Industry Challenges and CEO Statement

Escalating Global Competition

"The automotive industry is faced with rapidly escalating challenges – intense global competition, increasing regional regulatory requirements and the implications of geopolitical conflicts will shape our business model in the years ahead," CEO Milan Nedeljkovic said.

Job Cuts and Company Outlook

Full-Year Guidance and Profit Warning

BMW confirmed its full-year guidance after a shock profit warning in June which triggered negotiations with workers over cuts.

Details of Workforce Reductions

The company now plans to axe 8,000 jobs under an agreed voluntary redundancy programme, a source said on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.8733 euros)

(Reporting by Rachel MoreEditing by Ludwig Burger)