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BMW reports second-quarter earnings slump as it cuts jobs - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

BMW reports second-quarter earnings slump as it cuts jobs

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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BMW Q2 Earnings Drop Sharply as Carmaker Announces 8,000 Job Cuts Worldwide

BMW Faces Financial Setbacks and Workforce Reductions in Q2

Quarterly Earnings and Analyst Expectations

BERLIN, July 30 (Reuters) - German premium carmaker BMW said it was steeling itself for tougher competition with workforce reductions as pre-tax earnings slumped by over a third in the second quarter due Middle East headwinds and weakness in China.

The company on Thursday reported quarterly pre-tax earnings of €1.7 billion ($1.95 billion), compared with analysts' forecast of €1.6 billion in a company-provided consensus.

Operating Margin Performance

The operating margin in the core automotive business narrowed to 2.3%, beating analysts' forecast of 2.2% but down from 5.4% a year earlier.

Industry Challenges and CEO Statement

Escalating Global Competition

"The automotive industry is faced with rapidly escalating challenges – intense global competition, increasing regional regulatory requirements and the implications of geopolitical conflicts will shape our business model in the years ahead," CEO Milan Nedeljkovic said.

Job Cuts and Company Outlook

Full-Year Guidance and Profit Warning

BMW confirmed its full-year guidance after a shock profit warning in June which triggered negotiations with workers over cuts.

Details of Workforce Reductions

The company now plans to axe 8,000 jobs under an agreed voluntary redundancy programme, a source said on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.8733 euros)

(Reporting by Rachel MoreEditing by Ludwig Burger)

Key Takeaways

  • Q2 pre‑tax earnings dropped over 33% year-on-year to €1.7 billion, narrowly beating the analyst consensus of €1.6 billion (Reuters).
  • Operating margin in the automotive segment fell to 2.3%, down from 5.4% a year earlier, though slightly above expectations (Reuters).
  • BMW will reduce its workforce by up to 8,000 roles through a voluntary redundancy program, following a prior profit warning and cost-cutting initiative (Reuters; company sources).
  • Declines in China’s automotive market—especially for non-electric vehicles—and elevated energy costs plus eroded consumer confidence tied to the Middle East conflict heavily pressured results (BMW press release; Reuters).
  • Full-year guidance remains affirmed, but BMW revised its automotive EBIT margin guidance for 2026 down to 1–3%, from a previous 4–6% range, and now expects notable declines in profit and free cash flow (Press release; Reuters).

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did BMW's second-quarter earnings decline?
BMW's earnings declined due to Middle East headwinds, weakness in China, and intensified global competition.
How much did BMW report in pre-tax earnings for Q2?
BMW reported €1.7 billion in pre-tax earnings for the second quarter.
How many jobs will BMW cut as part of its restructuring?
BMW plans to cut 8,000 jobs through a voluntary redundancy programme.
What challenges is BMW facing going forward?
BMW is facing increased global competition, stricter regional regulations, and geopolitical conflicts impacting its business.

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