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Soccer-England survive huge DR Congo scare to set up Mexico showdown

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

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England Survive DR Congo Scare to Set Up World Cup Showdown with Mexico

England's Dramatic Journey Through the World Cup Knockout Stage

Early Tournament Performance and Rising Doubts

ATLANTA, July 1 (Reuters) - England's World Cup campaign had started well with a 4-2 win over Croatia before two below-par performances raised doubts. A scoreless draw with Ghana and a tense 2-0 win over Panama suggested Thomas Tuchel's side were not quite as convincing as many had expected, particularly at the back. 

In their 2-1 comeback win over DR Congo in the round of 32 on Wednesday, the doubts started to assume significant proportions.

DR Congo's Early Lead and England's Defensive Struggles

When Brian Cipenga fired the underdogs ahead inside the opening 10 minutes, every concern that had hovered over England's campaign suddenly felt real. 

The stadium fell into an uneasy hush. England had not trailed at any point in the tournament until then. Nor had they ever won a World Cup game after trailing at halftime.

And here they were, chasing the game against a heroic Congolese side determined to defend every blade of grass.

Every DR Congo attack came with a sense of dread. England's defensive frailties, exposed during the group phase and compounded by injuries, were laid bare again. 

The underdogs needed just one shot on target to take the lead, while at the other end they built what seemed an impenetrable wall in front of goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi.

Tension and Turning Points in Atlanta

Mounting Pressure and Missed Opportunities

TENSION GREW

The tension inside Atlanta Stadium grew with every missed chance. One television camera zoomed in on an England supporter, the red and white St. George's flag painted across his face, sombrely nursing a beer as if bracing for the worst. 

Around him, the sea of England fans shuffled restlessly from foot to foot, unable to sit still as the clock ticked down and their team's World Cup hopes hung by a thread.

It could easily have become worse. Yoane Wissa struck the post shortly before halftime after another dangerous surge forward and, moments later, Kane's furious appeals for a penalty were waved away. England trudged off at the break to a chorus of nervous murmurs.

Yet there were signs of life.

England's Response After the Break

Following the first-half hydration break, England finally began to impose themselves. Jude Bellingham forced a superb save from Mpasi with a fine header and Declan Rice whipped dangerous deliveries into the box. Marcus Rashford was denied by desperate goal-line defending and another magnificent stop from Mpasi frustrated Bellingham again in stoppage time.

Still, there was no way through.

Tuchel prowled his technical area in visible frustration. At one point he was heard bellowing at defender Djed Spence after a throw-in was played backwards. The German shuffled his pack, moving Rice to right back and introducing fresh legs in midfielder Eberechi Eze as England searched for a breakthrough.

Kane's Heroics and England's Comeback

Eventually, Kane delivered.

His 75th-minute equaliser, a glancing header that brushed the fingertips of Mpasi on its way in, released enough tension to power a small city. It was his 83rd international goal and, for a moment, the noise inside the stadium felt almost cathartic.

Then came the winner.

England's Victory and the Road Ahead

Securing the Win and Tuchel's Reflections

UNCOMFORTABLE 90 MINUTES

Kane struck again in the 86th minute to drag England into the last 16 after the most uncomfortable 90 minutes of Tuchel's tenure.

"We kept believing," Tuchel said. "Well deserved, but we had to work a lot. We have to have that mindset if it is getting hard, it is getting hard, but don't lose patience and don't lose belief.

"The energy and the team spirit is on the highest level and the commitment from everyone, and I think everyone fully understands in which part of the tournament we are at the moment and what it really takes."

The comeback win was England's first in the World Cup since they beat Cameroon in the quarter-finals in 1990, exactly 36 years ago to the day.

Looking Forward: Mexico Awaits

The reward is another challenge entirely.

Against DR Congo, England were asked whether they could break down a defence. Against Mexico, they may discover whether they can withstand an attack.

"Obviously, when you get to knock out football, the pressure is higher, the risk is higher. But we spoke all week just about being ourselves," Kane said. "This (game) and the next one are two difficult games for different reasons. But we're in the part of the tournament where you have to grind wins out."

Compounding matters is that Mexico City's famed Azteca Stadium sits more than 2,200 metres above sea level.

After battling through a suffocating afternoon of tension in Atlanta, England must now prepare for thinner air, reduced oxygen levels and a ball that travels faster than most of their players are accustomed to.

If Atlanta tested their nerves, Mexico City will test their lungs.

(Reporting by Lori Ewing, editing by Ed Osmond)

Key Takeaways

  • DR Congo took a surprise early lead through Brian Cipenga in the 7th minute, putting England under pressure in their first‑ever knockout goal deficit at this tournament (apnews.com).
  • Harry Kane rescued England with two second‑half goals (75', 86'), his brace marking his 83rd international goal and propelling the side into the round of 16 (apnews.com).
  • The win raises concerns over England’s defensive frailties under Thomas Tuchel, as DR Congo—playing only their second World Cup and first knockout—nearly pulled off a historic upset (fourfourtwo.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did England perform against DR Congo in the World Cup?
England trailed early but came from behind to win 2-1 against DR Congo, thanks to two late goals from Harry Kane.
What challenges did England face during their win over DR Congo?
England struggled defensively and had difficulty breaking down DR Congo's defense, only securing victory with two goals late in the match.
Who was the key player in England's comeback against DR Congo?
Harry Kane was instrumental, scoring both goals for England, including the equalizer and the winner.
What is England's next match after beating DR Congo?
England will face Mexico in the World Cup round of 16 after their comeback victory over DR Congo.
What was Thomas Tuchel's reaction to England's performance?
Tuchel praised the team's belief and resilience, highlighting their hard work and commitment to overcoming challenges in the tournament.

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