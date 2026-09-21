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Russia has intensified repression of critics overseas, UN expert says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 21, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 21, 2026

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UN Expert: Russia Escalates Transnational Repression of Overseas Critics in 2022-2024

UN Report Details Russia's Intensified Repression Tactics Abroad

By Olivia Le Poidevin

GENEVA, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Russia has intensified surveillance, intimidation and reprisals against critics overseas since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, a UN expert said on Monday. 

UN Special Rapporteur's Findings

The Special Rapporteur on human rights in Russia told the Human Rights Council in Geneva that Russia had become one of the most prolific perpetrators of "transnational repression", through attempted assassinations, assaults and poisonings.

Structural Repression Beyond Borders

“It is the continuation, beyond Russia’s borders, of the same structural, state-sponsored system of repression I have documented at home,” Mariana Katzarova said in a statement, citing her new report based on 400 documented cases. 

“Leaving Russia does not mean leaving Russian repression behind,” she added. Some 650,000-900,000 people have left Russia since 2022, her report said.  

Official Responses and Denials

Russia's diplomatic mission in Geneva did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, though Moscow has in the past denied allegations of hostile actions on foreign soil and alleged a Western smear campaign.  

Escalation and Evolution of Transnational Repression

Increase in Documented Incidents

Incidents of "transnational repression" tripled from 29 during 2014-2021 to 89 between 2022-2024, the report found, citing civil society data. 

Shift in Methods and Tools

While Russia has a long history of assassinations and intimidation beyond borders - including the murder of former KGB agent Alexander Litvinenko in London in 2006 - the method and scale of targeting has changed from overt violence towards covert, administrative and digital tools, Katzarova found. 

Digital and Administrative Tactics

"Repression now travels through arrest warrants, databases, banks, digital systems and proxies - cheaper, scalable, and built to evade attribution," Katzarova said.

Financial and Legal Measures Against Critics

Blocked Bank Accounts

BLOCKED BANK ACCOUNTS

The report explained how Russia places individuals on the Federal Financial Monitoring Service (Rosfinmonitoring) list of “terrorists and extremists”, sparking red flags and blocked accounts in European and American banking institutions.

Restrictions on Services and Travel

Russian authorities have also restricted services and travel documents to citizens abroad, the report said. It cited the case of Elena Pushkareva whom the Russian Embassy in Canada refused consular services to, citing a “security threat”, after she protested for the release of Alexei Navalny and other political prisoners.

Abuse of Interpol Requests

Russia is the most frequent user of Interpol arrest requests, though roughly half of Russia-related cases reviewed by Interpol's oversight body in 2024 were non-compliant, Katzarova said.

Scope of Targeting and Global Impact

Who Is Targeted?

Targets include anti-war emigrants, journalists and non-governmental organizations. While targeting occurs mainly in South Caucasus and Central Asian States, documented incidents have dramatically increased in Europe and beyond, the report said. 

(Reporting by Olivia Le Poidevin; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia’s transnational repression cases abroad tripled—from 29 (2014–2021) to 89 (2022–2024)—through methods including poisonings, surveillance and administrative instruments like arrest warrants and databases (unognewsroom.org)
  • Russia flags critics as “terrorists and extremists” using Rosfinmonitoring, prompting blocked bank accounts in the US and Europe, and denies consular services to dissidents abroad (apnews.com)
  • Interpol misuse is widespread: Russia is the most frequent user of arrest requests, but about half of its notices reviewed in 2024 failed compliance checks (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How has Russia intensified repression against critics overseas?
According to a UN expert, Russia uses surveillance, intimidation, blocked bank accounts, and administrative and digital tools to target critics abroad.
What is transnational repression, according to the UN report?
Transnational repression includes actions such as attempted assassinations, digital threats, administrative harassment, and blocking financial access to silence critics living outside Russia.
How many people have left Russia since 2022 because of repression?
The UN report states that between 650,000 and 900,000 people have left Russia since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
What role do banks and financial systems play in Russian repression?
Russia places individuals on a list of ‘terrorists and extremists,’ leading to blocked accounts and red flags in European and American banking institutions.
Which groups are most often targeted by Russia's repression abroad?
Targets include anti-war emigrants, journalists, non-governmental organizations, and political dissidents.

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