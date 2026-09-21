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Church of England bishop resigns after suspension over safeguarding complaint - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Church of England bishop resigns after suspension over safeguarding complaint

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 21, 2026

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headlines Religion UK News Church Safeguarding

Church of England Bishop Stephen Conway Steps Down After Safeguarding Probe

Resignation of Bishop Stephen Conway Amid Safeguarding Investigation

Background of the Suspension and Arrest

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Bishop of Lincoln, Stephen Conway, has resigned after being suspended from ministry following his arrest earlier this year on suspicion of sexual assault, the Church of England said on Monday.

British police said in February that a 68-year-old man had been arrested as part of an investigation into an allegation that a man was sexually assaulted between 2018 and 2025. Conway was released on conditional bail.

Safeguarding Complaint and Church Response

The Church of England said that a safeguarding complaint concerning Conway had been referred to the relevant authorities.

Bishop Conway's Role and Previous Criticism

A member of parliament's upper house, the House of Lords, Conway became Bishop of Lincoln in 2023. He was among a number of clergy criticised in an independent review into the Church of England's handling of prolific abuser John Smyth, though he said at the time that he had done all he could within his authority.

Wider Scrutiny of the Church of England

Impact of the Smyth Review

His resignation comes as the Church continues to face scrutiny over safeguarding failures following the fallout from the Smyth review, which in 2024 led to the resignation of Justin Welby, the then-Archbishop of Canterbury.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti; editing by Sam Tobin)

Key Takeaways

  • Stephen Conway, Bishop of Lincoln and House of Lords member, resigned following suspension amid a safeguarding complaint and arrest on suspicion of a sexual assault allegation between 2018 and 2025 (theguardian.com)
  • Conway had been criticized in the 2024 Makin Review into the Church’s handling of abuser John Smyth; his resignation adds to ongoing pressure over institutional safeguarding failures (secularism.org.uk)
  • His resignation follows the 2024 resignation of Archbishop Justin Welby amid fallout from the Smyth review, highlighting persistent accountability challenges for Church leadership (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Bishop of Lincoln, Stephen Conway, resign?
Stephen Conway resigned after being suspended following his arrest on suspicion of sexual assault and a safeguarding complaint.
What was Stephen Conway accused of?
He was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault as part of an investigation into an alleged incident between 2018 and 2025.
How did the Church of England respond to the complaint?
The Church of England suspended Conway from ministry and referred the safeguarding complaint to relevant authorities.
Was Stephen Conway released after arrest?
Yes, Stephen Conway was released on conditional bail after his arrest.
How is this related to previous safeguarding issues in the Church of England?
The resignation comes amid ongoing scrutiny of the Church's safeguarding practices following the John Smyth review and other high-profile resignations.

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