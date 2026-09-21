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Headlines

UK lawyers do not have to give regulator client communications, court rules

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 21, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 21, 2026

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Finance Banking Legal Regulation

UK Court Backs Lawyer-Client Privilege, Limits Regulator’s Access to Files

High Court Ruling on Legal Professional Privilege in Regulatory Investigations

Background of the Case

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - English legal regulators cannot demand lawyer-client communications when investigating misconduct allegations, London's High Court ruled on Monday after a challenge by the well-known law firm Carter-Ruck and its political donor client.

Carter-Ruck and Mohamed Amersi, who has donated to the then-governing Conservatives and to Reform UK, brought the case after the Solicitors Regulation Authority opened an investigation into them in 2023 and requested client files from Carter-Ruck.

Legal Professional Privilege Upheld

The High Court ruled that the SRA does not have the power to require lawyers to produce information that is subject to their clients' legal professional privilege, which usually protects such communications unless the client waives it.

Reactions from Carter-Ruck and Amersi

Carter-Ruck – which often represents prominent public figures, welcomed the ruling – as did Amersi, who said in a statement: "Legal privilege is no different to a patient's medical records – how would any patient feel if theirs were disclosed without consent?"

Implications for the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA)

Monday's judgment is a significant blow to the SRA and could severely curtail its ability to investigate third-party allegations of misconduct against lawyers.

The SRA, which had argued that it would not otherwise be able to properly investigate lawyers' conduct in many cases, said it would seek to appeal.

SRA’s Concerns and Planned Appeal

"Our ability to get to the truth of many matters may be compromised if we can no longer access information protected by legal professional privilege," Jonathan Peddie, the SRA's investigations lead, said in a statement.

Criticism from Campaign Groups

Campaign group Spotlight on Corruption warned the decision left the SRA as "little more than a paper tiger". "The SRA simply cannot do its job if the inner workings of a law firm are a black box," the group's deputy director Helen Taylor said.

Context: Previous SRA Setbacks

The ruling is the latest defeat for the SRA, which suffered three losses in quick succession at the turn of the year in tackling allegedly improper legal threats – often known as a SLAPP, a strategic lawsuit against public participation.

Notable Case: OneCoin and Carter-Ruck

One of those three defeats came when misconduct proceedings against a Carter-Ruck partner linked to her representation of fraudulent cryptocurrency business OneCoin's founder Ruja Ignatova was thrown out in December.

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • The court held that Section 44B of the Solicitors Act 1974 does not clearly override LPP, marking a substantial limit on the SRA’s investigatory reach. (legalfutures.co.uk)
  • The ruling is considered a landmark for client confidentiality; Carter‑Ruck and Mohamed Amersi both welcomed the decision. (legalfutures.co.uk)
  • SRA plans to appeal, citing concerns that its ability to investigate serious misconduct may be compromised. Campaigners say regulators like the SRA and FCA now need explicit statutory powers. (legalfutures.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the UK High Court rule regarding lawyer-client communications?
The High Court ruled that legal regulators cannot compel lawyers to hand over client communications protected by legal professional privilege.
Who brought the challenge against the Solicitors Regulation Authority?
The law firm Carter-Ruck and political donor Mohamed Amersi brought the case against the SRA's demand for client files.
Why is the High Court ruling significant for the SRA?
The ruling restricts the SRA's power to investigate misconduct allegations, as it cannot access privileged client information without consent.
What is legal professional privilege?
Legal professional privilege is a legal right that protects communications between lawyers and their clients from being disclosed without the client's consent.
How did campaign groups respond to the court's decision?
Spotlight on Corruption warned that the SRA could be left unable to investigate misconduct effectively, calling the regulator 'little more than a paper tiger'.

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