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UK charges man over alleged Rwanda genocide offences - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

UK charges man over alleged Rwanda genocide offences

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 21, 2026

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UK Prosecutors Charge Man over Rwanda Genocide-Related Offences in 1994 Killings

Details of the Charges and Ongoing Investigations

Background of the Case

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - A 65-year-old Rwandan man has been charged with genocide-related offences allegedly committed during the 1994 Rwanda Tutsi killings, British prosecutors said on Monday.

Identity of the Accused

Vincent Brown, formerly known as Vincent Bajinya, was charged with one offence of conduct ancillary to genocide and six offences of conduct ancillary to murder as a crime against humanity.

Nature of the Allegations

Britain's Counter Terrorism Policing War Crimes Team said Brown was accused of encouraging others to kill Tutsis in Kigali in April 1994. The investigation began in 2019 following a request from the Rwandan government and involved years of international cooperation, it added.

Specific Accusations

Brown was accused of having "directed and incited acts of murder and genocide carried out by others", the Crown Prosecution Service said.

Legal Proceedings and Wider Context

Significance of the Charges

The charges against Brown were the first brought in the United Kingdom relating to the Rwandan genocide, the CPS added.

Court Appearance

Brown, who is remanded in custody, is due to appear at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Ongoing Investigations

Police said investigations into six other individuals remain ongoing, including two men arrested in 2024 and 2026 on suspicion of genocide and crimes against humanity who remain on bail.

Historical Background of the 1994 Rwanda Genocide

More than 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus were killed in 100 days in the 1994 genocide, orchestrated by the Hutu ruling majority and meticulously executed by local officials and ordinary ​citizens.

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti and Sam Tobin; editing by Michael Holden and Kate Holton)

Key Takeaways

  • Vincent Brown (aka Vincent Bajinya) faces one charge of conduct ancillary to genocide and six charges of conduct ancillary to murder as crimes against humanity, accused of inciting killings in Kigali in April 1994.
  • This marks the first prosecution in the UK relating to the Rwandan genocide; the case stems from a 2019 investigation prompted by Rwanda and conducted by Britain's Counter Terrorism Policing War Crimes Team with CPS support.
  • The investigation highlights the UK's use of universal jurisdiction via the International Criminal Court Act 2001 to prosecute genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity committed abroad, long after previous extradition attempts failed due to fair‑trial concerns.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has been charged in the UK for Rwanda genocide-related offences?
Vincent Brown, formerly known as Vincent Bajinya, a 65-year-old Rwandan man, has been charged with genocide-related offences.
What offences has Vincent Brown been charged with?
He is charged with one offence of conduct ancillary to genocide and six offences of conduct ancillary to murder as a crime against humanity.
What is the significance of these charges in the UK?
These are the first charges brought in the United Kingdom relating to the Rwandan genocide.
When and where is Vincent Brown expected to appear in court?
Vincent Brown is due to appear at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
How many people were killed in the 1994 Rwanda genocide?
More than 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus were killed in the 1994 genocide.

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