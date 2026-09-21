GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Explainer-How Putin may leverage Russian ruling party's election win - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Explainer-How Putin may leverage Russian ruling party's election win

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 21, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 21, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Politics Russia Elections Geopolitics

How Putin May Leverage United Russia's Election Win for Power and Policy

By Andrew Osborn

Main Factors Behind United Russia's Election Win and Its Implications

MOSCOW, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The pro-Putin ruling United Russia party retained its decisive majority in the national parliament, near-complete election results showed on Monday, in a tightly controlled political system that excluded most candidates who oppose Moscow's war in Ukraine. 

Here are some of the reasons why the vote may be useful to President Vladimir Putin:

A Mandate for More War?

Putin's Tightening Grip on Power

As president or prime minister for more than a quarter of a century, Putin's grip on Russia has never been tighter. But the war has lasted much longer than many Russians expected and fallout from the conflict is now being felt much more sharply on the home front. 

Escalating Conflict and Public Anxiety

Ukrainian drone strikes on Russia itself have escalated, and Moscow was targeted on Sunday in the biggest attack of the war so far. While civilian casualties are far lower than in Ukraine, they have sharply increased this year. Strikes on oil refineries have caused fuel shortages, while businesses are grappling with drone attacks on their warehouses and polls suggest some Russians are increasingly anxious.     

Election as a Referendum on War Policy

Having framed the election as a test of support for the war, Putin is likely to point to the results to say that most people back his decision to fight on until key war aims are met. 

Creation of a 'New Elite'

Veterans Entering Parliament

Putin has said that those who fought in Ukraine are "warriors", part of a new "elite" he has promised will have prestigious careers. With many of the 200 or so veterans who stood from a range of parties on track to enter parliament, Putin is expected to point to their success as an example of how Moscow looks after those who risked their lives for the motherland, and of how service on the battlefield can lead to a high-profile political career. It could also encourage more people to sign up to fight in Ukraine.

Contrast with Ukraine

Putin's Narrative on Electoral Legitimacy

Putin has repeatedly suggested that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is illegitimate, pointing to the fact that his five-year term ran out in May 2024 and that Zelenskiy has not held a new election since. Martial law, introduced in Ukraine in 2022, bans any wartime election and the constitution says the president serves until a newly elected one takes office. But Putin - who has faced criticism from Western politicians about Russia's own political system - may use the vote to say that Russia - unlike Ukraine - has stuck to its electoral timetable regardless of the war and has given people a chance to vote.

Sense of Normality

Maintaining Stability Amid Conflict

Putin has been keen to show Russians that despite the conflict and everything associated with it they can largely carry on life as before. Increasingly deep and destructive Ukrainian drone strikes have made that harder to achieve in this fifth year of the war. But holding a relatively smooth parliamentary election across 11 time zones in the world's largest country, while also waging war in Ukraine, could help Putin reassure Russians that pre-war practices are being respected and that life - up to a point - goes on despite the conflict.        

Mobilisation and Censorship

Speculation on Post-Election Mobilisation

Putin this month dismissed as "nonsense" suggestions by Ukraine and Western media pundits that Russia would carry out a post-election mobilisation to expand the ranks of its army in Ukraine suggesting it was a malicious suggestion designed to sow panic.  

Potential for Increased Repression

However, domestic and foreign critics of the war fear he could use the outcome of the election to justify such a move, given what Western intelligence agencies say are heavy Russian losses on the battlefield and what they say is Moscow's desire to urgently speed up the pace of its territorial gains.

Concerns Over Digital Censorship

Those same critics fear that the authorities may deploy more repressive measures once the election results are in and a pre-election feel-good mood is no longer required.

They point in particular to plans previously floated by the authorities to have mobile service providers charge customers extra for using more than 15 gigabytes of foreign data in a month, a move seen as targeting people who use VPNs or virtual private networks to access websites and apps banned inside Russia. The authorities have given no public indication they intend to resurrect the plan imminently.  

(Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Jon Boyle and Kevin Liffey)

Key Takeaways

  • United Russia garnered 57.83% of the vote—up from 49.8% in 2021—and will likely control around 355 seats, preserving its constitutional majority in the State Duma (investing.com).
  • The Kremlin has promoted nearly 200 war veterans as candidates; experts project roughly 50 may enter the new Duma under United Russia, reinforcing Putin’s narrative of a ‘new elite’ rising from battlefield service (apnews.com).
  • A massive Ukrainian drone assault—including the largest-ever attack on Moscow—coincided with the election’s final day, allowing Putin to frame the vote as proof of resilience and continuity despite conflict (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What role do war veterans play in Russia’s new parliament?
Many veterans who fought in Ukraine are set to join the parliament, serving as an example of how military service can lead to political advancement.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for German cabinet to approve fuel price discount on Monday

German cabinet to approve fuel price discount on Monday

Image for UK lawyers do not have to give regulator client communications, court rules

UK lawyers do not have to give regulator client communications, court rules

Image for Russia has intensified repression of critics overseas, UN expert says

Russia has intensified repression of critics overseas, UN expert says

Image for Novo says CagriSema shows greater weight loss than Lilly rival in diabetes patients

Novo says CagriSema shows greater weight loss than Lilly rival in diabetes patients

Image for Venice considering raising tourist entry fee to $34

Venice considering raising tourist entry fee to $34

Image for Ten days that changed the course of AI

Ten days that changed the course of AI

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Church of England bishop resigns after suspension over safeguarding complaint
Church of England bishop resigns after suspension over safeguarding complaint
Image for Erosion of Germany's political centre exposes Merz's weakening grip on power
Erosion of Germany's political centre exposes Merz's weakening grip on power
Image for Explainer-How Putin may exploit Russian ruling party's election win
Explainer-How Putin may exploit Russian ruling party's election win
Image for Key moments in Trump's push to control Greenland
Key moments in Trump's push to control Greenland
Image for Gaza students return to in-person schooling for first time in three years
Gaza students return to in-person schooling for first time in three years
Image for Kremlin says AfD's victory in Germany due in large part to lack of cheap Russian gas
Kremlin says AfD's victory in Germany due in large part to lack of cheap Russian gas
Image for Southport girls' killer 'threw boiling water mixed with sugar' at prison guard, prosecutors say
Southport girls' killer 'threw boiling water mixed with sugar' at prison guard, prosecutors say
Image for Kremlin rejects Le Pen/Bardella rebuke, says Russia is no threat to France
Kremlin rejects Le Pen/Bardella rebuke, says Russia is no threat to France
Image for UK's Burnham heads to US with pragmatism in mind for Trump meeting
UK's Burnham heads to US with pragmatism in mind for Trump meeting
Image for Pro-Putin party keeps grip on parliament, anti-war party gains tiny regional foothold
Pro-Putin party keeps grip on parliament, anti-war party gains tiny regional foothold
Image for Italy's Salvini calls congress seeking to tighten grip on League party
Italy's Salvini calls congress seeking to tighten grip on League party
Image for Denmark says NATO shares responsibility for Arctic security under Greenland deal
Denmark says NATO shares responsibility for Arctic security under Greenland deal
View All Headlines Posts